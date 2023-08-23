The departure has been in the offing since the start of the season, when Tyrone revealed he was applying to become a sergeant, meaning he would need to relocate and join a new team.

However, Tyrone's exit from the series still came abruptly during tonight's episode, after he received a letter proposing the promotion he'd been going for.

Blair realised he'd been offered a new job first, and while he wasn't fully certain he would take it, Tyrone later showed the promotion letter to Annika, saying: "I want to do what you do. I can't do that here."

Ukweli Roach as DS Tyrone Clarke in Annika. UKTV

Annika said that it's a good post and asked if that's what swung it for Tyrone to make his decision, but he said that it was actually something that happened earlier in the episode, during the case.

The team had come across a woman who had deepfaked a video of Annika, making it appear as though she said: "The little cases - the muggings, the burglaries - hold little interest for me. It's the high-profile stuff that properly grabs me.

"The billionaires, the glamour cases - that's what makes a career."

Tyrone said that he had been affected by this, and that he thinks he could "do something" to help when it comes to these low-level crimes.

Tyrone said they want him to start as soon as Annika will let him go - she asked him to help her with one final arrest "for old times' sake", saying she would then give him her blessing.

After they had made the arrest, Annika told Tyrone that "with all this I haven't had time to organise a leaving do". He said he prefers it this way and then drove off, leaving the team seemingly for good.

Fans of the show will surely miss Ukweli Roach's character, who has been a part of the show since its first episode.

However, if they're looking for more from the star, he recently led the cast of new BBC thriller Wolf.

