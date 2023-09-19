A number of other experts were also confirmed alongside Davies, including several previous guests who will return with new areas of expertise such as Clare Balding on Dogs, Tom Allen on Hats, Big Narstie on Jamaica and Dermot O'Leary on Explorers.

Meanwhile, other newcomers for this season include Adam Kay on Medicine, Steve Pemberton on Horror and Paddy McGuinness on Karate.

As ever, the series will see a range of contestants hoping to answer enough questions correctly to take home a life-changing sum of money – with guidance from the panel of celebrity experts.

Interestingly, Davies had previously told RadioTimes.com of his desire to appear on The Wheel – explaining in an exclusive interview last year that he was "dying to go on" the show.

"Oh, my God. My entire family is obsessed with The Wheel," he said. "[It's A Sin executive producer] Nicola Shindler is obsessed with The Wheel. I love The Wheel. I could go on that and be the Doctor Who expert, couldn't I?"

Well, good things come to those who wait...

Michael McIntyre's The Wheel returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 23rd September at 8:35pm. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

