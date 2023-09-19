Russell T Davies is going on The Wheel as a Doctor Who expert
The returning showrunner will appear in the upcoming fourth season of Michael McIntyre's popular game show.
Russell T Davies has been confirmed for an appearance on Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel – where he will be serving as a Doctor Who expert in one episode of the game show's upcoming fourth season.
It's not yet clear which episode the returning Who showrunner will appear on, but his involvement was revealed by McIntyre in a Q&A with the BBC ahead of the show's return this weekend.
A number of other experts were also confirmed alongside Davies, including several previous guests who will return with new areas of expertise such as Clare Balding on Dogs, Tom Allen on Hats, Big Narstie on Jamaica and Dermot O'Leary on Explorers.
Meanwhile, other newcomers for this season include Adam Kay on Medicine, Steve Pemberton on Horror and Paddy McGuinness on Karate.
As ever, the series will see a range of contestants hoping to answer enough questions correctly to take home a life-changing sum of money – with guidance from the panel of celebrity experts.
Interestingly, Davies had previously told RadioTimes.com of his desire to appear on The Wheel – explaining in an exclusive interview last year that he was "dying to go on" the show.
"Oh, my God. My entire family is obsessed with The Wheel," he said. "[It's A Sin executive producer] Nicola Shindler is obsessed with The Wheel. I love The Wheel. I could go on that and be the Doctor Who expert, couldn't I?"
Well, good things come to those who wait...
Michael McIntyre's The Wheel returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 23rd September at 8:35pm.
