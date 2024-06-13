This season also focused on Wrexham's women's team, following their promotion to the Welsh Adran Premier League.

The third season, which came to an end today, has taken viewers inside the club's recent promotion to the EFL's League One – but what is next for the team?

Read on for everything you need to know about Welcome to Wrexham season 4.

More like this

Will there be a Welcome to Wrexham season 4?

Yes! Disney and US broadcaster FX confirmed last month that a fourth season will be happening, chronicling the next stage of Wrexham's journey in the football league.

Nick Grad, President of FX Entertainment, said: "Wrexham AFC has exceeded all expectations on the pitch and with fans, scoring back-to-back promotions under the leadership of Rob and Ryan and rising to compete in League One next season.

"Welcome to Wrexham is scoring big too, winning five Emmy Awards and a fourth season that will continue to document the team's remarkable journey and its impact on the Wrexham community and growing legion of fans worldwide."

There isn't currently a release date for Welcome to Wrexham season 4 yet, but we'll be sure to update this page once we know more!

How many episodes will be in Welcome to Wrexham season 4?

It hasn't been confirmed exactly how many episodes season 4 will consist of, however if it follows suit as previous seasons, there will be eight episodes.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in Welcome to Wrexham season 3. FX/Disney Plus

Is there a Welcome to Wrexham season 4 trailer?

Not yet. Disney Plus are yet to release a trailer for season 4, however as the cameras are likely still rolling for Wrexham's journey, there might be a while yet.

Why did Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney buy Wrexham FC?

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took the sporting world by storm when they announced their decision to buy Wrexham FC, a football club that were once 15th in the National League.

Speaking about why they chose to buy the club, Ryan Reynolds told The Athletic: "Rob had done a sequence on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia that I just thought, pound for pound, was one of the most beautiful three minutes I'd ever seen, on this show that he'd obviously created and worked on for so many years.

"So I just let him know. We kind of became friends, like text friends. We never actually met or anything like that. So then one day Rob sends me an email that outlines his plan to buy a lower-league club and grow it into something more resembling a global force."

He added that he thought the plan was "so unexpected and so interesting" that he decided to go ahead.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In a recent interview with USA Today, Reynolds said: "We are pushing as hard as humanly possible for this club to get as far as possible in this sport, in the least amount of time."

McElhenney added: "We will do whatever we have to within the confines of the rules to make that happen. That's literally our job."

Welcome to Wrexham seasons 1-3 premieres are available to watch on Disney Plus now. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.