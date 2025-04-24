The new character was announced back in 2024 as production on the final instalment got under way, with teasers and trailers hinting at the sparks set to fly between Joe and this enigmatic addition.

Known for her roles in The Handmaid's Tale, Madeline Brewer embodies the role as Bronte and is a self-professed "huge fan" of the series herself, saying that joining You "has been wonderful, a delight".

Wondering what else Brewer has starred in? Read on for everything you need to know.

Who is Madeline Brewer?

Madeline Brewer as Bronte in You. Clifton Prescod/Netflix

Madeline Brewer is an American actress, best known for her roles as Janine Lindo in The Handmaid's Tale and as Tricia Miller in Orange Is the New Black.

Brewer made her TV debut in Orange Is the New Black back in 2013 and has since had a variety of roles, now joining the main cast of You for its fifth and final season as Bronte, a mysterious addition who starts hanging around Joe's bookshop Mooney's.

How old is Madeline Brewer?

Brewer is 32 years old.

What movies and shows has Madeline Brewer been in?

Madeline Brewer plays Janine in The Handmaid's Tale. Sophie Giraud/Hulu

Aside from her role in Orange Is the New Black, Brewer is best known for her main role in The Handmaid's Tale as Janine, a role which she continues to hold in the present sixth season and has been in since the show's premiere back in 2017.

For her starring role as Janine, Brewer has received an Emmy nomination for Supporting Actress.

You may also recognise Brewer from horror TV series Hemlock Grove, Black Mirror's Men Against Fire episode or Shining Girls. In terms of films, Brewer has appeared in Hustlers, Space Oddity and Separation.

What has Madeline Brewer said about starring in You season 5?

Madeline Brewer as Bronte, Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in You season 5. Clifton Prescod/Netflix

Speaking about her role in season 5, Brewer revealed of her bookworm character: "She likes romance novels, fairy smut, and internet sleuthing. That's Bronte."

As to why she thinks Bronte is drawn to Joe, Brewer said: "Bronte is drawn to Joe because, as he feels a bit of himself in her, I think she feels the same way. She sees someone who may have struggled and is trying to reinvent themselves.

"They love the same things — they're both avid readers, writers, creators, and investigators, in a way. He's been in the news, and she finds that captivating and wants to know more."

Not only does Brewer's character have her own secrets to hide, but she also has to reconcile her feelings for Joe, who is her employer and a married man.

Speaking about that dynamic, Brewer said: "Bronte really does have feelings for Joe, and she even says, 'I'm not supposed to feel this way about you.'

"She wants it to end there, like, 'Yes, this is how I feel, and no, it's not going anywhere. You are a married man. I accept that, and we know who we are now, and let's just keep working at Mooney's, and I'm sure it'll work itself out.'

"She doesn't want to give up working at Mooney's or being around Joe. They inspire each other to write, and she doesn't want to give that up."

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet for You season 5, Brewer also teased that her character is an "enigma". She said: "Bronte is intelligent, she's savvy, she's cunning – she can be cunning, I should say. She, like anybody who runs into Joe Goldberg, she just wants to be loved."

Is Madeline Brewer on Instagram?

Yes, you can find her at the handle @madbrew.

Is Madeline Brewer on X?

No, Brewer isn't on X.

