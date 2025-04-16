The season will be launching on the channel and its online streaming service on Saturday 3rd May before arriving in weekly instalments thereafter, so there's just over two weeks to wait until the first episode will be available.

The run previously debuted with a triple header on Tuesday 8th April in the US – where it airs on Hulu – and continued with its fourth instalment yesterday (Tuesday 15th April).

Meanwhile, the previous five seasons of the drama – which is adapted from Margaret Atwood's classic novel – are currently available to stream on Channel 4 ahead of the final series launch.

Elisabeth Moss plays June. Disney/Steve Wilkie

The synopsis for the final run teases that "June’s unyielding spirit and determination pull her back into the fight to take down Gilead", while "Luke and Moira join the resistance".

It continues: "Serena tries to reform Gilead while Commander Lawrence and Aunt Lydia reckon with what they have wrought, and Nick faces challenging tests of character. This final chapter of June’s journey highlights the importance of hope, courage, solidarity, and resilience in the pursuit of justice and freedom."

Elisabeth Moss will once again return in the lead role of June, while other returning faces in the cast include Yvonne Strahovski as Serena, Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia, Samira Wiley as Moira, O-T Fagbenle as Luke, Max Minghella as Nick and Bradley Whitford as Commander Lawrence.

Fans were given a first look at the final run back in November 2024, when a slew of new images of the sixth season were posted on the show's official Instagram account – and if you're struggling to remember events from the previous seasons you can check out our handy recap.

The Handmaid's Tale is available to stream on Channel 4 and Amazon Prime Video – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

