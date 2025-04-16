But now that Agent Tuello (Sam Jaeger) has managed to get the charges from last season dropped against him, Luke is finally free to go back to Alaska, where June's mother and her baby Nichole are waiting. They can all be a happy family at last, except their child Hannah is still in Gilead and Luke isn't ready to give up the fight just yet.

At Mayday HQ, Luke reveals that he's staying behind to personally deliver the bombs. "It's my turn to hurt Gilead," he says. June isn't keen, especially when her best friend Moira (Samira Wiley) volunteers to help by doing a practice run of their mission to kill commanders at Jezebels.

As a former Jezebel herself, Moira is their best shot at success, because she knows that insidious brothel inside out. June disagrees, however, suggesting they all go to Alaska and share a free life together.

"I can't live your life anymore," Moira replies. After all the years she waited for June to return and helped look after her family, it's time she made some moves of her own. That's especially gratifying to hear for fans of the show who have long felt Moira's been sidelined.

In response, June forbids Moira from carrying out her mission. It comes from a place of concern, of love for her friend, but it's also deeply patronising and arrogant for June to do so.

"I don’t think you realise how psycho you sound right now," Moira rightly says, "so I am going to give you a beat".

The pair are then interrupted, but rather than respect Moira's wishes, June goes behind her back anyway and asks Mayday's leader if she can go to Jezebels in her friend's place. June has also been to the brothel many times, after all. Plus, she has an advantage because her lover, Nick (Max Minghella), is a commander and can rescue June if it all goes to hell.

Samira Wiley and Elisabeth Moss star in The Handmaid's Tale. Hulu/Steve Wilkie

When the truth comes out, Luke and Moira are understandably outraged that June thinks so little of them and would be so disrespectful towards them.

At first, June says she did it because "I’m just trying to keep you safe," but it's not long before she admits to thinking they're both out of their depth and "won't survive".

It's not a good look for June to play "The White Saviour" and infantilise the show's two most prominent people of colour. But that's the whole point. The show is finally reckoning with its less than impressive track record on that front, giving Luke the chance to outright say he's being "infantilised" by his wife.

In his eyes, June just wants to go back to Gilead for herself, because she's addicted to the thrill of fighting their regime. But this is Luke's chance to do his bit and fight for their daughter now.

O-T Fagbenle and Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid's Tale. Hulu/Steve Wilkie

Moira walks off angry, as she should, but later on, Luke and June come to a compromise. "If you want to fight," says Luke, "then let’s fight together". June agrees, and talk then turns to Hannah, as June admits that going back to Alaska to restart their family without her doesn't feel right.

Luke remains hopeful though, pointing out that one "impossible dream" already came true: "I got you back."

June still isn't sure, but the pair reconcile at least, exchanging words of love as the screen fades to black.

Will June and Moira make up? Will Luke and June be reunited with Hannah? And most importantly of all, will the three of them even survive this final season intact? We're almost halfway through now and things are looking dicey to say the least.

The Handmaid's Tale is available to stream on Prime Video.

