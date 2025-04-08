One development we certainly didn't see coming though was the surprise return of a major character in June's life right at the very end of the season 6 premiere.

After June helped protect Serena and her baby from vengeful Gilead refugees on a train heading to Alaska, our favourite former handmaid made it to safety with Nichole in tow. A rare moment of peace for June was interrupted, however, when a familiar voice called out her name in the refugee camp.

Thankfully, that voice didn't belong to an angry dissenter or someone out to get June. Quite the opposite, in fact, because it turns out that June's mother, missing and long presumed dead, actually survived Gilead, after all. And here she is, in the flesh, overjoyed to be reunited with her daughter at last.

Up until now, Holly Maddox mostly appeared in flashbacks to life before Gilead, starting with the third episode of season 2 where we learn she once worked as a doctor in the "before times".

Our only glimpse of Cherry Jones's character after Gilead rose to power occurred in the Red Center where June and other handmaids watched a slideshow depicting life in the Colonies. The reel included a shot of Holly, much to June's dismay, because women didn't exactly thrive in the Colonies, so it seemed likely that her mother must have died.

But against all odds, June's mother survived, overcoming the threat of pollution and disease and all things Gilead to escape not just the Colonies, but Gilead itself.

Elisabeth Moss as June and Cherry Jones as Holly Maddox. George Kraychyk/Hulu

A few diligent (and very optimistic fans) suspected this might be possible, with one suggesting that Holly may have even joined Mayday, but the truth is far simpler.

As Holly herself reveals in episode 2, Gilead initially tried her "in their kangaroo court" before June and Luke showed up at her apartment. But once she ended up in the Colonies, Gilead kept Holly alive to make use of her medical knowledge, taking care of the aunts and guardians.

"They kept us prisoner and killed my friends," recalls Holly. "But I hung on with the hope that I might see you someday."

And now here they are, together again. But how did Holly wind up in Alaska, safe from Gilead's reach?

Read more:

It turns out that the US army liberated her colony six months prior, or "what's left of them," at least. As soon as Holly arrived in Alaska, she tried to find out what had happened to June, but Gilead already cut Alaska off from the internet entirely. For just five minutes each week, Holly had access to a communal phone, which she would use to call embassies in search of June. When that didn't work, Holly stayed in Alaska, putting her medical skills to good use while hoping June would find her way there.

Following a two month time jump in episode 2, Holly ends up arguing with her daughter after June decides to leave Nichole with her so she can run off and fight the good fight against Gilead. And that's the last we see of her in these initial three episodes released for the season 6 launch.

Will Cherry Jones return for more key storylines later down the line, or was her character just brought back to tie up a loose end and play babysitter to her granddaughter? Time will tell in the seven episodes that remain, but just remember that this is The Handmaid's Tale, not The Handmaid's Mother's Tale, so let's see.

The Handmaid's Tale airs on Hulu in the US, and Channel 4 and Prime Video in the UK – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.