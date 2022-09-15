The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 cast

The fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale has kicked off in the US, following June (Moss) as she faces up to the consequences of her involvement in the murder of Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) last season.

Moss appeared on stage at the season 5 premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival and spoke about her role.

“I always wondered if [directing] would distract me from the performance and from acting and I happily discovered that it deepened my understanding of June,” she said.

“Normally, to be honest, when I am just acting, I don’t pay much attention. I don’t do any of the thought that you’re supposed to do,” she added. “But when you’re a director, you have to think about it, you have to talk to the writers and actors, so I found I did a lot more work as an actor being a director.”

Actress Yvonne Strahovski, who plays Serena Joy, also appeared on stage, teasing the feud between her character and June in season 5 following the death of Commander Waterford last season.

“There are so many juicy things to do with this character. This is an exciting set-up for this season,” she said.

She added: “But I would say don’t let it fool you, because we really had an opportunity to really truly explore, dare I say it, the ‘Juliet and Juliet’ love affair that is the June and Serena relationship this year, [with] new heights and depths.”

One key character who sadly won't be returning in season 5 is Alexis Bledel's Emily Malek.

The actress issued a statement to Entertainment Weekly earlier in 2022 that read: "After much thought, I felt I had to step away from The Handmaid's Tale at this time. I am forever grateful to Bruce Miller for writing such truthful and resonant scenes for Emily, and to Hulu, MGM, the cast and crew for their support."

However, there's still a slight possibility that Emily could come back for Handmaid's sixth and final season. “That character was not at the end of her journey as far as we were concerned,” Miller previously told ET.

Regarding her potential comeback in season 6, he said the team was “mindful” to “[leave] that door open.”

In the meantime, read on for everything you need to know about the cast ahead of The Handmaid's Tale season 5.

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 cast

The season 5 cast is as follows:

Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne

Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy Waterford

Madeline Brewer as Janine

Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia

O-T Fagbenle as Luke

Max Minghella as Nick

Samira Wiley as Moira

Bradley Whitford as Commander Lawrence

Amanda Brugel as Rita

Zawe Ashton as Moira’s girlfriend, Oona

McKenna Grace as Mrs. Esther Keyes

Genevieve Angelson as Mrs Wheeler

Christine Ko as Lily

Clea DuVall as Sylvia

Read on for everything you need to know about the main characters and who plays them.

NEW CHARACTERS

Genevieve Angelson as Mrs Wheeler

Genevieve Angelson Getty Images

Who is Mrs Wheeler? A villainous newcomer who becomes something of an assistant to Serena Joy Waterford. She’s also behind Gilead’s rise in Toronto.

Talking about her role, Angelson recently told TVLine: "I am tempted to say that, in reality, there are no villains. And while Serena is 'the bad guy' on the show, Serena also is coming up with very painful solutions to a very painful problem. She's going to drastic ends.

"In order to play Mrs Wheeler, I couldn't say 'I'm playing a bad guy.' I had to say, 'I'm playing someone who's willing to do anything to continue the human race, and that's what we're up against. So, do I want to be the person I am being? Maybe not. But I am accepting that is my reality, that is what I'm doing.' That was how I got by with that."

What else has Genevieve Angelson been in? Angelson is best known for her roles TV shows New Amsterdam, The Afterparty, This Is Us and Flack.

Christine Ko as Lily

Christine Ko Getty Images

Who is Lily? Lily has been described as "a gritty, resourceful Gilead refugee who is now a leader in the resistance movement".

What else has Christine Ko been in? Ko has previously starred in Hawaii Five-0 and Only Murders in the Building. She is also known for her role as Emma in the FX series Dave.

RETURNING CHARACTERS

Elisabeth Moss plays June/Offred

Elisabeth Moss as June in The Handmaid's Tale Sophie Giraud/Hulu

Who is June/Offred? Offred (that is, the handmaid of Fred) is the main protagonist of The Handmaid's Tale and the story is largely told through her eyes. Of course, Offred wasn’t always her name: before the authoritarian theocracy of Gilead staged its takeover of the United States of America and stripped her of her humanity, she was known as June, and was a book editor, mother and husband.

At the end of season 4, June murdered Commander Fred Waterford, finally escaped Gilead and became a free woman in Canada, but looks set to continue her war against Gilead in season 5.

Where have I seen Elisabeth Moss before? Moss is best known for her role as Peggy Olson in Mad Men. The actress has also starred in High-Rise with Tom Hiddleston, Top of the Lake as Robin, and The West Wing as the president's daughter Zoey Bartlet. More recently, she appeared in The invisible Man as Cecilia Kass.

Yvonne Strahovski plays Serena Joy

Serena Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski) in The Handmaid's Tale season four Channel 4

Who is Serena Joy? Serena Joy is the wife of Commander Fred Waterford. Together they received June as a Handmaid and subjected her to ritualistic sex in an attempt to repopulate Gilead.

Before the Republic she was a ‘televangelist’ who preached on-screen to try and get women to return to their traditional family roles. Despite being a key member of of the team in the initial stages of the creation of Gilead, she is soon shut out of the government and repressed by the society she helped create – a predicament that makes her miserable. So much so, in fact, that she helps get June’s daughter Nicole out of Gilead at the end of season 2.

However, while she looked like a candidate for becoming a double agent in the fight against Gilead at the start of season 3, Serena soon began to regret her decision to get Nicole out of the country and turned against June.

June will have to face the consequences of killing Commander Waterford in season 5 – and looks set to face off with Serena if the latest trailer was anything to go by.

Where have I seen Yvonne Strahovski before? Yvonne Strahovski is best known for her role as Sofie Werner in Netflix’s Stateless, as well as her part as Hannah McKay in Dexter.

She has also appeared in The Predator as Emily, and in 24: Live Another Day alongside Kiefer Sutherland.

O-T Fagbenle plays Luke

O-T Fagbenle as Luke and Elisabeth Moss as June in The Handmaid's Tale Sophie Giraud/Hulu

Who is Luke? Before the Republic of Gilead was formed, Luke was the husband of Offred and the father of their daughter, Hannah.

When they first met, Luke was married to another woman, whom he divorced, but the new theocratic regime did not recognise divorce, forcing Offred and Luke to try and escape over the border to Canada. Offred and Hannah were caught trying to flee, but Luke managed to escape and is now living as a refugee in Canada.

At the end of season 4, June managed to escape to Canada and reunite with Luke. The couple will continue to wage war against Gilead from a distance in season 5.

Where have I seen O-T Fagbenle before? O-T has previously starred in FM, Material Girl, Quick Cuts, Looking, The Interceptor and The Five.

Samira Wiley plays Moira

Alexis Bledel as Emily and Samira Wiley as Moira in The Handmaid's Tale Hulu

Who is Moira? Moira is Offred's best and oldest friend. An opinionated and feminist lesbian, Moira is one of the few women who stands up to authority directly from the start and makes two escape attempts, one successful, from Gilead.

Where have I seen Samira Wiley before? Samira Wiley is best known for her role as Poussey in Netflix series Orange Is the New Black. She also played Justina Jordan in the TV show You're the Worst.

Max Minghella plays Nick

Max Minghella as Nick in The Handmaid's Tale Hulu

Who is Nick? Nick was first introduced as an Eye serving as The Commander and Serena Joy’s chauffeur in season 1. After Serena Joy insisted on him having sex with Offred in order to increase her chances of conceiving, the pair embarked on their own secret relationship. He is the father of June's daughter, Nicole.

Where have I seen Max Minghella before? Max previously played Richie Castellano in The Mindy Project, and Graham Hawtrey in Vince Vaughn/Owen Wilson movie The Internship. He also played the role of Divya Narendra in The Social Network.

Ann Dowd plays Aunt Lydia

Ann Down as Aunt Lydia in The Handmaid's Tale Hulu

Who is Aunt Lydia? Perhaps the biggest villains of all in The Handmaid’s Tale, the Aunts are charged with training and disciplining Handmaid’s. When they don’t comply, Lydia has been known to issue some pretty harsh punishments including removing eyeballs and severing limbs.

Lydia is still reeling from the aftermath of June’s getaway in season 5 and is desperate to see her punished…

Where have I seen Ann Dowd before? Ann Dowd has previously starred in Green Gard, Garden State, Marley & Me, The Manchurian Candidate and Side Effects. She has also played Patti Levin in The Leftovers and Estabrooks Masters in Masters of Sex.

The Handmaid's Tale season 5 will air on Channel 4. Seasons 1-4 are available to stream now on Amazon Prime Video.

While you're waiting, take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage or check out what else is on with our TV guide.

