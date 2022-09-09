The Handmaid's Tale to end with season 6

Hulu made the announcement on Thursday night (8th September) at the season 5 premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.

June’s war on Gilead is set to come to a close: the popular dystopian series The Handmaid’s Tale has been renewed for a sixth and final season.

The streamer also confirmed that The Handmaid’s Tale creator and showrunner Bruce Miller is “actively developing” a sequel series, based on Margaret Atwood’s novel Testaments, that will be set years after the events of the original Elisabeth Moss-starring show.

"It has been a true honour to tell the story of Margaret Atwood's groundbreaking novel and chillingly relevant world, and we are thrilled to bring viewers a sixth and final season of The Handmaid's Tale," Miller said in a press release.

He added: "We are grateful to Hulu and MGM for allowing us to tell this story, which unfortunately has remained as relevant as ever throughout its run, and are in awe of our incredible fans for their unwavering support, and without whom we never would have gotten to this point."

Craig Erwich, President, ABC Entertainment, Hulu & Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals, added: “Five years ago, almost to the day, The Handmaid’s Tale made history when it became the first show to win an Emmy for a streaming service.

"In the time since, it has been a privilege and pleasure to work with some of the finest creative talent in our industry on this show – a distinct and exceptional group of people who continue to produce the highest quality television that has made and continues to make significant cultural impact."

He continued: "Bruce, Warren, Lizzie, and the entire team at MGM have been amazing partners, and we hope fans enjoy these last two seasons."

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 will begin streaming on Wednesday (September 14th), with a two-episode premiere.

Of course, that’s the US release date – no UK date has been confirmed yet, but the season will follow shortly after on Channel 4, as with previous seasons.

The fifth instalment will follow June (Moss) as she faces up to the consequences of her involvement in the murder of Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) last season.

Meanwhile, Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) teams up with Nick (Max Minghella) and Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) as he tries to reform Gilead and rise through its ranks.

June, Luke and Moira will continue to wage war on Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.

In addition to cast member/executive producer Elisabeth Moss, returning series regulars include Yvonne Strahovski, O-T Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel and Sam Jaeger.

The Handmaid's Tale season 5 will air on Channel 4. Seasons 1-4 are available to stream now on Amazon Prime Video – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days.

