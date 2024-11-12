We know that the series will premiere in the US in spring 2025, and now, to just further drum up our excitement for the anticipated instalment, we finally have our first look at some of the episodes to come.

Posted on the show's official Instagram account, the caption of its latest post was penned by lead actress Elisabeth Moss, and reads: "'Here’s a sneak peek at what we’ve been up to…

"We are hard at work on the final season and I’m so excited to share with you guys these first look images!!! These are from episodes 1 and 2, directed by yours truly, and episode 3, directed by @thisisdavidl, all shot by @nicdaleydp.' - Lizzie Moss."

Of course, accompanying the caption are a slew of new images of the sixth season that tease some of the drama to come. June (Moss) is seen cradling Nichole and looking rather smug with herself, as it's apparent her season 5 plan of fleeing to Hawaii is well under way.

The season 5 finale saw Luke (O-T Fagbenle) sacrifice himself in order to allow June and Nichole to get away, but what will happen to him?

While we certainly don't have the answers to our burning questions just yet, one of the first-look images does show Luke and Moira (Samira Wiley) being walked down a corridor by Rita (Amanda Brugel).

We also have glimpses of Moira in her own dark image with an ominous figure looming behind her, while also seeing Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) in what appears to be a dimly lit motel.

Could Serena and June be hiding out together after crossing paths on the same train that was heading to Vancouver? We can't say right now, but their defining season finale moment certainly does mark a shift between the pair.

It's safe to say that there are plenty of loose ends and questions going into season 6, with four of the new episodes being directed by Moss herself.

Previously teasing what's to come in the sixth and final season, Moss described it (via TVLine) as "big and wild", and that it "goes to many different places, and it is very, very surprising all the way through".

Moss previously told Business Insider that season 6 is "absolutely for the fans". "It's definitely for our audience. It's definitely for the people that have stuck with us for five seasons, and we're kind of making this one for them."

As well as Moss returning to helm the series alongside many of the main cast, there are also some new entrants.

Ever Carradine's Naomi has been upped to a series regular for the final season, and Josh Charles (The Good Wife) is also joining the season 6 cast, marking a reunion with himself and Moss after the pair starred in The Veil together.

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 will be premiering in the US on Hulu in spring 2025.

