The teaser also sees Joe reflecting on those who have come into his life over the years, with devastating consequences for each of them.

This includes Elizabeth Lail's Guinevere, Victoria Pedretti's Love, Tati Gabrielle's Marienne, Charlotte Ritchie's Kate, Lou Taylor Pucci's Benji, Travis Van Winkle's Cary, Shalita Grant's Sherry and Carmela Zumbado's Delilah.

In the trailer, Joe's voice-over says: "Hello, you. Do you remember me? Because I remember you. Here we are together again, back to where it began. A lot has happened these many years together: identities, cities, loves, complications.

"But all that led me here, to now, to where I was always meant to be. And the one constant, the one thing that has always been there for me, is you. You, who have been there the whole time and will be there with me to the end. Goodbye, you."

Netflix has also released a poster for the season, as seen at the top of the article, which sees Joe in the cage surrounded by what appears to be rising liquid - which, given the poster's red tint, could well be blood. Could this be the way he finally goes out?

The official synopsis for the season says: "In the epic fifth and final season, Joe Goldberg returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires."

Season 5 will see Badgley joined by a host of new and returning characters, with Baby Reindeer's Nava Mau among those joining the cast.

Speaking with RadioTimes.com, Mau said of starring in the show: "It was just phenomenal to completely shift gears and create a new character, completely different type of series – I’d never done something that was so plot-driven before. It was amazing, yeah."

You season 5 will stream on 24th April 2025, while seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

