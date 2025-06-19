Trying to retain control of the crumbling empire drives them to increasingly dangerous means to keep themselves afloat – with Holt McCallany and Maria Bello leading the cast.

But who else stars alongside them, who do they all play and where might you have seen them before?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Waterfront.

The Waterfront cast: Full list of actors and characters in Netflix drama

The main cast for The Waterfront is as follows. Scroll on to find out more about the characters, plus where you may have seen the actors previously.

Holt McCallany as Harlan Buckley

Maria Bello as Mae Buckley

Jake Weary as Cane Buckley

Melissa Benoist as Bree Buckley

Rafael L Silva as Shawn Wilson

Humberly González as Jenna Tate

Danielle Campbell as Peyton Buckley

Brady Hepner as Diller Hopkins

Holt McCallany plays Harlan Buckley

Holt McCallany as Harlan Buckley in The Waterfront. Dana Hawley/Netflix

Who is Harlan Buckley? Harlan is the patriarch of the Buckley family, and owns a failing fishery in Havenport. He has a dangerous past and is willing to do anything to protect his business.

Where have I seen Holt McCallany? McCallany is known for his roles in series including Freedom, CSI: Miami, Heroes, Lights Out, Golden Boy, Mindhunter, 61st Street and The Lincoln Lawyer, as well as films such as Alien 3, Fight Club, Sully, Justice League, Nightmare Alley, The Iron Claw, The Amateur and Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.

Maria Bello plays Belle Buckley

Maria Bello as Belle Buckley in The Waterfront. Dana Hawley/Netflix

Who is Belle Buckley? Belle is Harlan's wife, who is running the fishery in questionable ways and ultimately wants to save her family.

Where have I seen Maria Bello? Bello is known for her roles in series including ER, Prime Suspect USA, Touch, Goliath, NCIS and Beef, as well as films such as The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, Grown Ups, Prisoners, Lights Out and Max Steel.

Jake Weary plays Cane Buckley

Jake Weary as Cane Buckley in The Waterfront. Dana Hawley/Netflix

Who is Cane Buckley? Cane is the youngest child of Harlan and Belle, and the younger brother of Bree. He has a complicated relationship with his father, and the pair also work together.

Where have I seen Jake Weary? Weary has had roles in series including As the World Turns, Fred: The Series, Pretty Little Liars, Animal Kingdom and The Walking Dead: Dead City, as well as films such as It Follows and It: Chapter 2.

Melissa Benoist plays Bree Buckley

Jake Weary as Cane Buckley and Melissa Benoist as Bree Buckley in The Waterfront. Dana Hawley/Netflix

Who is Bree Buckley? Bree is the daughter and eldest child and Harlan and Belle. She is intelligent and hot-tempered, and used to oversee the fishery’s finances, but her demons threaten her bright future.

Where have I seen Melissa Benoist? Benoist is best-known for playing Supergirl in her own series and the other Arrowverse shows, while she has also had roles in Glee, Waco, Masters of the Universe: Revolution and The Girls on the Bus, as well as films such as Whiplash, Patriots Day and Clerks III.

Rafael L Silva plays Shawn Wilson

Jake Weary as Cane Buckley and Rafael Silva as Shawn West in The Waterfront. Netflix

Who is Shawn West? Shawn is a newly employed bartender for the Buckleys.

Where have I seen Rafael Silva? Silva has had roles in series including Madam Secretary and 911: Lone Star.

Humberly González plays Jenna Tate

Humberly González as Jenna Tate and Jake Weary as Cane Buckley in The Waterfront. Dana Hawley/Netflix

Who is Jenna Tate? Jenna is a journalist who returns to her hometown and is confronted with past relationships. Cane was her high school sweetheart.

Where have I seen Humberly Gonźalez? Gonźalez has had roles in series such as Utopia Falls, In the Dark, Nurses and Ginny & Georgia, as well as films such as Nobody, The Paw Patrol Movie and Star Trek: Section 31.

Danielle Campbell plays Peyton Buckley

Maria Bello as Belle Buckley, Danielle Campbell as Peyton and Jake Weary as Cane Buckley in The Waterfront. Dana Hawley/Netflix

Who is Petyon Buckley? Peyton is Cane's wife and the mother of their 8-year-old daughter, who is a former debutante.

Where have I seen Danielle Campbell? Campbell has had roles in series including The Originals, Runaways, Tell Me a Story and The Rookie, as well as films such as Ghost Light and Share.

Brady Hepner plays Diller Hopkins

Topher Grace as Grady, Josh Crotty as Nate and Brady Hepner as Diller Hopkins in The Waterfront. Dana Hawley/Netflix

Who is Diller Hopkins? Diller is Bree’s son, who lives with her ex-husband. He treats Bree with hostility and idolises Harlan.

Where have I seen Brady Hepner? Hepner has had roles in series including Chicago Fire, See/Saw and FBI: International, as well as films such as The Black Phone and The Holdovers.

