The end of season 1 left the pair of them in crisis, with Negan discovering Maggie's plan to trade him to the Croat for her son Hershel. As it happens, Negan decides to go along with the plan.

Season 2 is expected to pick up with Negan under the Dama's control - but will Maggie rescue him? Meanwhile, the Dama also clearly still has some hold on Hershel.

So, as season 2 begins, here's everything you need to know about when new episodes are released.

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 release schedule – When are new episodes on AMC?

The US release schedule for The Walking Dead: Dead City is as below:

Episode 1: Power Equals Power – 4th May 2025

Episode 2: Another Shit Lesson – 11th May 2025

Episode 3: Why Did the Mainlanders Cross the River? – 18th May 2025

Episode 4: Feisty Friendly – 25th May 2025

Episode 5: The Bird Always Knows – 1st June 2025

Episode 6: Bridge Partners Are Hard to Come by These Days – 8th June 2025

Episode 7: Novi Dan, Novi Početak – 15th June 2025

Episode 8: If History Were a Conflagration – 22nd June 2025

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1. AMC

When will The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 be released in the UK?

The new season will air in June 2025 in the UK - about a month behind the US. A specific release date within June has not yet been confirmed.

We'll update this page when the UK release schedule is confirmed - but we'd expect episodes to air weekly.

How to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2

The Walking Dead: Dead City is available to watch on AMC and AMC+ in the US and on Sky and NOW in the UK.

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 is available to watch on Sky and NOW in the UK - find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

