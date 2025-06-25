In just a few short weeks, the series will be available as a full box set on Sky Atlantic and NOW, so all eight episodes can be binge-watched upon its release.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan and Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee in The Walking Dead: Dead City. Peter Kramer/AMC

The popular series follows Maggie and Negan as they travel into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, that long ago had been cut off from the mainland.

In season 2, the growing war for control of New York City continues and Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides, as per the series synopsis.

It continues: "As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined."

The second instalment picks up six months after the end of season 1, with writer Scott Gimple telling Collider: "It feels like season 2 is a reset of season 1, because all these alliances shift around, and people find themselves on very different sides for reasons they didn't expect.

"And that, to me, is the cool thing. It's always going to go in who knows what direction. It feels like every season can do that and that's one of the coolest things about this one."

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 is available to watch on Sky and NOW in the UK - find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.