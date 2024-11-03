Thankfully, their reunion did end up happening, with season 2 – subtitled The Book of Carol – setting the stage for future adventures with the couple in an all-new location.

Yes, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 is definitely moving forward! Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming episodes, following the recent finale.

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2. Emmanuel Guimier/AMC

There's no word yet on exactly when The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will premiere on Sky Max and NOW (in the UK) and AMC (in the US) – but we can hazard a guess based on the show's tight schedule so far.

Indeed, Daryl Dixon was back on our screens with season 2 less than a year after the season 1 finale, with the abbreviated six-episode run helping to keep the show on an annual schedule.

If all goes to plan, it seems likely that the spin-off will stick to this path, so we're predicting a premiere date in September/October 2025 for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 cast

Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol. Emmanuel Guimier/AMC

After largely sitting out the first season (besides one guest appearance), it has been confirmed that Melissa McBride will be returning as Carol for season 3, alongside Norman Reedus as the titular fan favourite.

The show will be welcoming some new faces as it changes location, with comedy icon Stephen Merchant being the most high-profile name to join the Daryl Dixon cast.

While best known for the likes of Extras and The Outlaws, Merchant has taken on dramatic roles before in gritty Marvel blockbuster Logan and BBC One's hard-hitting true crime drama Four Lives.

Fitting with its new locale, the show has also cast a number of Spanish actors for regular season 3 roles, including Eduardo Noriega (The Devil's Backbone), Oscar Jaenada (Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides) and Alexandra Masangkay (The Platform).

Meanwhile, up and comers Candela Saitta and Hugo Arbues will have recurring roles in the next set of episodes.

What could The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 be about?

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. AMC

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 will see Daryl and Carol leave post-apocalyptic France behind as they make the journey to Spain, where they hope to find more survivors and a viable path home.

Details beyond that are sparse at this stage, but showrunner David Zabel has addressed whether the duo will remain in Spain for an as-yet-unconfirmed fourth season or if they will quickly hop over to another European country.

He told Collider: "We could do some more in Spain, or we could move on to another place potentially. I do love the way that we get to reinvent the show when we move from place to place.

"I think it's a great way to keep it fresh and to give new stimuli to these characters who have seen and done so much. There are all kinds of conversations about what a season 4 might look like, and what are some other places the show could go."

Is there a trailer for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3?

Alas, there's no footage from The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 just yet – we'll update this page when the first trailer arrives.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 is coming soon. Watch seasons 1-2 on Sky and NOW. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.