Season 3 will be shot and take place in Spain, as opposed to the first two which have followed Daryl's (Norman Reedus) journey through France.

Merchant revealed the news of his casting on X, writing: "As a fan of ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’, I was excited when they asked me to join the #TWD universe for season 3. But don’t ask me for spoilers - my lips are sealed."

Details of Merchant's character in the series are currently under wraps.

Merchant's film credits include Logan, Jojo Rabbit and Fighting with My Family, the latter of which he also wrote and directed.

The third season of Merchant's crime comedy-drama The Outlaws aired earlier this year, seemingly bringing the story to its end point.

Asked whether he might ever bring the series back for a fourth run, Merchant said: "Well, give yourself that option. But never say never.

"I think once you've finished a show, you’re so exhausted that the idea of thinking of how you would bring them all back seems quite overwhelming. But we've shown that you can do it."

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 will arrive on Sky Max and NOW on 4th October – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.