But who else stars in the spin-off series, which follows on from the original show, and who do they all play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol.

Who's in the cast of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol?

Below is the main line-up for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol, which will be available to watch on Sky Max and NOW. Read on to find out more about the cast and characters.

More like this

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon

Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier

Clémence Poésy as Isabelle Carriere

Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent

Laïka Blanc-Francard as Sylvie

Anne Charrier as Marion Genet

Romain Levi as Stéphane Codron

Eriq Ebouaney as Fallou Boukar

Norman Reedus plays Daryl Dixon

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2. Emmanuel Guimier/AMC

Who is Daryl Dixon? Daryl is an expert tracker who was first introduced in the third episode of The Walking Dead. In Daryl Dixon season 1, he washed ashore in France and struggled to piece together how he got there and why, while also trying to get back home.

Where have I seen Norman Reedus before? As well as his work in The Walking Dead universe, Reedus has also appeared in films including Blade II, The Conspirator, Vacation and The Bikeriders.

Melissa McBride plays Carol Peletier

Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2. Emmanuel Guimier/AMC

Who is Carol Peletier? Carol was first introduced in The Walking Dead season 1, and she previously had a daughter with her abusive husband. When her daughter went missing, and subsequently was found to have been turned into a walker, Carol formed a close bond with Daryl. At the end of Daryl Dixon season 1 she was seen searching for him.

Where have I seen Melissa McBride before? As well as her work in The Walking Dead universe, McBride has appeared in films such as Mutant Species and series including Dawson's Creek.

Clémence Poésy plays Isabelle Carriere

Clémence Poésy as Isabelle in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. Emmanuel Guimier/AMC

Who is Isabelle Carriere? Isabelle is a former drug addict turned nun, who took Daryl in when he was in need, and agreed to help him make his way back home.

Where have I seen Clémence Poésy before? Poésy first shot to international prominence playing Fleur Delacour in the Harry Potter films, while she has since had roles in In Bruges, 127 Hours, The Tunnel, Genius, Tenet, The Essex Serpent and Sambre: Anatomy of a Crime.

Louis Puech Scigliuzzi plays Laurent

Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. AMC

Who is Laurent? Laurent is Isabelle's nephew, who was the product of an affair between her sister and her boyfriend. His mother died and became a walker and he was surgically removed from her, before being raised by Isabelle. The matter of his birth means it is believed he could be the hope to saving humanity.

Where have I seen Louis Puech Scigliuzzi before? The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is Scigliuzzi's first on-screen credit.

Laïka Blanc-Francard plays Sylvie

Laïka Blanc-Francard as Sylvie in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. AMC

Who is Sylvie? Sylvie is a nun who was in the same abbey as Isabelle.

Where have I seen Laïka Blanc-Francard before? Blanc-Francard previously had a role in the French series Le monde de demain.

Anne Charrier plays Marion Genet

Anne Charrier as Genet in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2. Emmanuel Guimier/AMC

Who is Marion Genet? Genet is the leader of Pouvoir, a nationalist movement in France.

Where have I seen Anne Charrier before? Charrier is known for her work in French series and films including Paid, Chefs and Neuilly-Poissy.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Romain Levi plays Stéphane Codron

Romain Levi as Stéphane Codron in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. AMC

Who is Stéphane Codron? Codron is a former soldier of Pouvoir and enemy of Daryl's. In the season 1 finale, he turned on Pouvoir, letting Daryl and his group escape.

Where have I seen Romain Levi before? Levi is known for his work in French series and films, while he also recently had a role in Franklin on Apple TV+.

Eriq Ebouaney plays Fallou Boukar

Eriq Ebouaney as Fallou Boukar in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. AMC

Who is Fallou Boukar? Fallou is the leader of a community in France and ally of Daryl and his group.

Where have I seen Eriq Ebouaney before? Ebouaney has previously had roles in films including Kingdom of Heaven, Hitman, Transporter 3 and 3 Days to Kill, and series including Death in Paradise, Riviera and Liaison.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 will arrive on Sky Max and NOW on 4th October – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.