Katie Keenan, Group Director of Acquisitions, Sky said: "It’s brilliant to continue the expansion of The Walking Dead universe available exclusively on Sky and NOW, with the brand-new series of Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol.

"We’re delighted that UK customers will be able to tune into Sky Max or stream on NOW weekly, in line with episodes premiering in the US, meaning they can stay up to date on this electrifying second chapter of Daryl Dixon."

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 Emmanuel Guimier/AMC

With Daryl becoming a fan favourite in the original series of The Walking Dead, fans are thrilled to see more of the character – especially since the spin-off has already been renewed for season 3, before season 2 has even aired.

Speaking about the season 3 renewal, Reedus said: “I couldn’t be more thrilled to announce a third season and to be working side by side with the brilliant Melissa McBride. Season 2 is some of my favourite storytelling of this series.

"Watching Melissa shine along with our brilliant cast and crew has been one of my fondest memories playing this character. I hope you enjoy it as much as we did making it and we can’t wait to keep the story going."

The first season of the show saw Daryl washed ashore in France.

As he attempts to make his way home, connections he makes along the way complicate his journey further.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 will arrive on Sky Max and NOW on 4th October – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

