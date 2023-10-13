The spin-off series revolves around Daryl (Norman Reedus) after he finds himself washed ashore in France and tries to figure out how he ended up there.

McBride, who played Carol Peletier in all 11 seasons of the series, was originally set to star opposite Reedus’s Daryl in the spinoff but dropped out in April 2022 after the drama switched its filming location to Europe.

However, McBride will be back as Carol alongside Daryl in season 2 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, it was confirmed at the franchises’s New York Comic Con panel on Thursday 12th October.

“I’ve known there was much more to be told of Carol’s story as I felt her so unsettled when we last saw her, as she watched her best friend, Daryl, ride away,” McBride said in a statement Thursday.

“Apart or (hopefully!) together, their stories run deep, and I’m so excited to continue Carol’s journey here. This team of storytellers have done amazing work to land these two established characters in an entirely new world to them, and I’m loving the discoveries!” she continued.

So, when will the series be back for another outing? Read on for everything you need to know about The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

Clémence Poésy as Isabelle in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. Emmanuel Guimier/AMC

It's hard to say exactly when the second season of Daryl Dixon will be released, either in the US or the UK.

Thankfully for fans, the show hasn't been significantly impacted by the SAG-AFTRA strike. In September, it was reported that both Daryl Dixon and another Walking Dead spin-off, The Ones Who Live, would both resume filming, after interim agreements were struck between AMC Networks and the actors' union.

This means that the next season could arrive in the US sooner rather than later, likely around September 2024, which would be a year after the first season debuted.

However, the UK release date is more tricky to judge. The first season has not aired this side of the pond yet, and a broadcaster or streaming service has yet to be confirmed for the spin-off, as is the case with other Walking Dead shows such as Dead City.

Once a broadcaster is confirmed, it seems likely that the second season would air on the same platform, and hopefully won't be too delayed in comparison to the US broadcast.

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. Emmanuel Guimier/AMC

It was announced even before season 1 debuted that a second season had been ordered, with the news being revealed at the same time as the renewal for The Walking Dead: Dead City.

Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said at the time: "This next chapter in the Walking Dead Universe continues to thrive with a terrific inaugural season for Dead City and highly anticipated new journey for fan-favourite character Daryl Dixon coming in September.

"We can’t wait to bring Dead City fans back to the epicenter of Manhattan for more zip-lining action with Maggie and Negan. And, ahead of its debut, we’re thrilled to double down on Daryl as we bring the apocalypse to France, transforming Notre Dame, Pont du Gard and other iconic locales into an apocalyptic landscape unlike anything we’ve seen before."

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon cast - who is returning for season 2?

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, Clémence Poésy as Isabelle, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent and Laïka Blanc-Francard as Sylvie in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. Emmanuel Guimier/AMC

Norman Reedus is returning in the title role as Daryl, while Melissa McBride will also be back as Carol, it has been confirmed.

While it certainly seems likely that some of the show's other main cast will be back for the next run, fans will have to wait for official confirmation.

For now, as we wait for confirmation on the season 2 cast, here's the cast of season 1:

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon

Clémence Poésy as Isabelle Carriere

Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent

Laïka Blanc-Francard as Sylvie

Anne Charrier as Genet

Romain Levi as Stéphane Codron

Adam Nagaitis as Quinn

Is there a trailer for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2?

There isn't a trailer for Daryl Dixon season 2 just yet, but we'll keep this page updated once any new footage is released. For now, you can rewatch the trailer for season 1 right here now.

