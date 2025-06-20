Dead City sees Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan reprise their roles from the original show as Maggie and Negan, with season 2 finding them trapped on opposing sides in the growing war for control of Manhattan.

But will there be a third season beyond that and what do we know so far? Read on for everything you need to know about The Walking Dead: Dead City season 3.

Will there be a third season of The Walking Dead: Dead City?

Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee in The Walking Dead: Dead City. Robert Clark/AMC

We don't yet know whether there will be a third season of The Walking Dead: Dead City, as nothing has currently been confirmed regarding the show's future.

It is one of only two currently ongoing series in the expansive TV franchise, along with Daryl Dixon. While that show will soon be returning for season 3, and there have already been reports regarding an as-yet-unconfirmed season 4, there has so far been little word regarding a third season of Dead City.

For now, we will have to wait and see how season 2 comes to an end, and then we will hopefully hear more regarding the show's future in the weeks that follow.

When would a potential The Walking Dead: Dead City season 3 be released?

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan in The Walking Dead: Dead City. Robert Clark/AMC

Given that The Walking Dead: Dead City has not yet been renewed, it's hard to say exactly when a potential season 3 would be released.

There were almost exactly two years between the release dates for seasons 1 and 2, meaning fans could be in for another wait, and we might not see season 3 until 2027. Here's hoping that, if the show is renewed, the team may be able to expedite production somewhat, and we could see a third run towards the end of 2026.

Who would return to star in a potential The Walking Dead: Dead City season 3?

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan and Lauren Cohan as Maggie in The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2. Sky Max

Given that The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 hasn't finished airing yet, and season 3 hasn't been confirmed, we don't yet know which of the stars would be returning for a potential new run.

However, we would certainly expect both Lauren Cohen and Jeffrey Dean Morgan to be back as Maggie and Negan, given that the series is based around their uneasy alliance. Of course, whether any other actors return will depend on their characters' fates coming out of season 2.

Here's a full list of the central cast members/characters for season 2, many of whom could return for season 3:

Lauren Cohan as Maggie Greene

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan

Gaius Charles as Perlie Armstrong

Željko Ivanek as Mile Jurkovic/The Croat

Mahina Napoleon as Ginny

Lisa Emery as The Dama

Logan Kim as Hershel Rhee

Dascha Polanco as Lucia Narvaez

Keir Gilchrist as Benjamin Pierce

Is there a trailer for a potential The Walking Dead: Dead City season 3?

There isn't a trailer available for The Walking Dead: Dead City season 3, as the show has been renewed yet, let alone started filming on a new instalment.

For now, you can rewatch the trailer for season 2 below, and we will make sure to add any new footage in as and when it is released.

