While fans in the UK are still waiting to catch up with Maggie and Negan once it airs on this side of the pond, viewers will naturally be wondering whether this is the end of the road for the unlikely duo, or whether they will be back for more zombie-filled mayhem in a second season.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2.

Will there be a second season of The Walking Dead: Dead City?

Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee in The Walking Dead: Dead City. Peter Kramer/AMC

At this point, it hasn't yet been officially confirmed whether The Walking Dead: Dead City will be returning for a second season - however, it does seem that one of the show's stars may have let news slip regarding the show's future.

Mahina Napoleon, who plays Ginny, was speaking to MidWeek for the Honolulu Star-Advertiser when she was asked what she had coming up next.

Napoleon said: "Soon I’m going to be going to LA to promote my TV show, returning to NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 and going back to Walking Dead for season 2."

While we will have to wait for AMC to officially confirm that the show has been renewed for a second season, for now it does seem hopeful that we'll get to see more from this corner of the Walking Dead universe.

When would The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 be released?

The walkers in The Walking Dead: Dead City. Peter Kramer/AMC

If Napoleon's statement is correct and the show has not only been renewed but is filming relatively soon, there is a chance that we could catch up with Maggie and Negan as early as next year, meaning a 2024 release date.

Alternatively, if production takes a bit longer or if there are delays related to the writers' strike or the actors' strike, a 2025 release might be more likely.

We'll keep this page updated as and when any further news is released.

The Walking Dead: Dead City cast - who would be back for season 2?

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan in The Walking Dead: Dead City. Peter Kramer/AMC

If The Walking Dead: Dead City does return then we would certainly expect Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan back in their central roles as Maggie and Negan.

Meanwhile, Mahina Napoleon has seeemingly confirmed her return as Ginny, and we would also expect major stars including Gaius Charles, Željko Ivanek and Lisa Emery to be back.

Here's a list of the main cast members who could return for The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2:

Lauren Cohan as Maggie Greene

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan

Gaius Charles as Perlie Armstrong

Željko Ivanek as The Croat

Mahina Napoleon as Ginny

Lisa Emery as The Dama

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is there a trailer for The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2?

There isn't a trailer available for The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 yet, but you can rewatch the trailer for season 1 right here.

The Walking Dead: Dead City premiered in the US on 18th June, while The Walking Dead is available to watch now on Star on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sci-fi hub for all the latest news and features.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.