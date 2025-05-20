The series, the second spin-off to Dick Wolf's procedural drama FBI, has been cancelled, as has the show's other current spin-off, FBI: Most Wanted.

But why won't there be a fifth season of FBI: International and what have the cast said about it coming to an end? Read on for everything you need to know.

Why won't there be an FBI: International season 5?

Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto and Eva-Jane Willis in FBI: International. CBS Broadcasting Inc.

FBI: International was officially cancelled in March 2025, along with another series in the franchise, FBI: Most Wanted. FBI is set to continue for two more seasons, running through until at least 2027.

The cancellation of International came through early enough that the team were able to adjust their scripts, giving the series a proper finale and an appropriate send-off.

FBI: International seems to have been cancelled in part to make way for a new series in the franchise, tentatively titled FBI: CIA, which will star Tom Ellis. While not having low ratings per se, International and Most Wanted did score lower viewing figures than many other CBS shows on the current line-up.

Since the series finished filming, the cast have been reacting to the end of the show, with Megan 'Smitty' Garretson star Eva-Jane Willis posting an image of herself, Carter Redwood and Vinessa Vidotto to Instagram.

She said: "On this our last day of filming I want to say a special thank you to these two. They were there on Day 1 long before I was and they made it all the way to the finish line.

"It has been an honour to watch them and learn from them. My favourite duo: and trust me I was asking 'will they won’t they' more than anyone! A special round of applause for them- my dear friends. Lots more posts to come to say thank you to all the people that made this such a special experience but for now: it’s Raines and Vo."

Meanwhile, Redwood himself shared a video with Green, the dog who plays Tank, alongside the caption: "4 yrs of hanging with this guy."

Amanda Tate star Christina Wolfe posted, "That’s a series wrap!! Yesterday was our last day filming season 4 in Budapest and sadly, we are now saying goodbye to FBI International. Truly grateful for this chapter and for everyone I met over my two years on this wonderful show. Loved every minute of it.

"Thanks so much to everyone who worked tirelessly on and off screen to bring it to life – I’ll really miss you and I’ll treasure these memories. And a huge thank you to everyone who tuned in every week!! Don’t miss the last 3 episodes of our final season. Lots of love!!"

Celeste Lee star Sydney Sainté also posted, saying: "Oh man. Here come the blues! So, these are in no particular order. And they don’t even do the past 10 months on this job justice. Such fantastic folk! Such a village of warm, compassionate collaborators… Missing everyone so bad already. & THERE ARE STILL 3 EPS LEFT TO AIR. Don’t miss ‘em."

