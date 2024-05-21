In terms of FBI: Most Wanted, there's also some shake-ups when it comes to casting, as it's been revealed that some of the actors will be doing fewer episodes in the new season. There's more on that below as well as further news around release date speculation, who could be returning and what season 6 could be about.

Read on for everything you need to know about FBI: Most Wanted season 7.

FBI: Most Wanted is returning for season 6 and while we don't yet have a confirmed release date for the new season, we do know that the batch of new seasons from the FBI franchise are set to be on our screens during CBS's 2024-2025 season.

We're sure production will commence in the coming months so would likely be looking at an early 2025 release date for season 6.

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 cast – Who will return?

Shantel VanSanten as Special Agent Nina Chase, Keisha Castle-Hughes as Special Agent Hana Gibson, and Edwin Hodge as Special Agent Ray Cannon in FBI: Most Wanted season 5. CBS

Unlike its other FBI series counterparts, it looks as though we can expect many of the same regular cast members to make a return to FBI: Most Wanted.

However, there have been some casting changes which could mean we won't be seeing all of our core team for all of the new episodes. According to Deadline, the FBI: Most Wanted series regulars will see their minimum guaranteed appearances cut by two episodes next season.

This also affects FBI but not FBI: International and is also a cost-cutting measure that has also been announced in relation to Grey's Anatomy.

As of now, we'll have to see how that affects overarching plots and our characters, but the main FBI: Most Wanted cast we'd expect to make a return for season 6 is as follows:

Dylan McDermott as Remy Scott

Roxy Sternberg as second-in-command Sheryll Barnes

Keisha Castle-Hughes as intelligence analyst Hana Gibson

Edwin Hodge as sniper Ray Cannon

Steven Williams as Ray Cannon Sr

Shantel VanSanten as Special Agent Nina Chase

What will FBI: Most Wanted season 6 be about?

FBI: Most Wanted. Mark Schäfer/CBS via Getty Images

The season 5 finale of FBI: Most Wanted saw wedding preparations get underway for Ray Cannon (Edwin Hodge) and Cora Love (Caroline Harris) – but in typical dramatic fashion, a bomb was uncovered.

The series has been known to leave us on a cliffhanger and that it most certainly did, so we can expect that season 6 will address the fallout from the case and also Ray and Cora's wedding prep.

Previous seasons have obviously centred on a new case per week so we can assume that the show will continue its format and include some new guest stars as the team investigate all kinds of criminals in their work as the Fugitive Task Force.

We're sure there's plenty more Most Wanted we're yet to meet so can anticipate yet another gripping season.

Is there a trailer for FBI: Most Wanted season 6?

Not yet. As FBI: Most Wanted has yet to go into production for season 6, we are yet to get a trailer for the new season. But when one drops, we'll be sure to update this article accordingly!

Previous seasons of FBI: Most Wanted are available to watch on Sky Witness and NOW in the UK.

