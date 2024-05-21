So far, there's been plenty going on in season 3, including the cast arrivals of both Teri Polo (Meet the Parents trilogy) and Colin Donnell (Chicago Med), as well as the sad departure of Luke Kleintank's Special Agent Scott Forrester.

The surprise news of Kleintank's exit from the series came last month, when the actor announced that he would be leaving the show and that his "decision is driven by my unwavering commitment to my family, whose love and well-being are paramount in my life".

So, it's safe to say that FBI: International season 4 will be looking very different, but when can we expect the new season to land? Read on to find out.

More like this

FBI: International has been renewed for season 4, and is slated to return in the US during the 2024-2025 season on CBS.

The new season will air alongside its usual counterparts, FBI and FBI: Most Wanted, which were also renewed for more instalments and don't yet have confirmed release dates. We can expect them to all likely land sometime in early 2025.

As for when it'll be coming to the UK, we'll likely have to wait a little longer for it to land - but we can expect that when it does, it'll likely air on Sky Witness and NOW, like previous seasons.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

FBI: International season 4 cast news - Who will return?

Luke Kleintank as Special Agent Scott Forrester in FBI: International season 3. CBS/Sky

While we'd usually expect all the main players from season 3 to be making an appearance, there will be one noticeable absence from season 4 – Special Agent Scott Forrester.

One of the original cast members since the show's debut in 2021, actor Kleintank's departure from the series has come as a shock to fans, especially seeing as he's the head of the fly team and considering it follows the recent departure of Heida Reed's Special Agent Jamie Kellett.

At the time of the announcement, Kleintank said: "After much thought and consideration, I’ve made the difficult decision to leave FBI: International.

"This decision is driven by my unwavering commitment to my family, whose love and well-being are paramount in my life. I’m profoundly thankful for the extraordinary cast and crew of the show, who have not only been colleagues but also a family away from home.

"Their unwavering dedication and remarkable talents have made every moment on set an unforgettable journey that has enriched my life in countless ways. Lastly, I would also like to extend my thanks to the fans who have supported us through the first three seasons."

In the last episodes of FBI: International season 3, we did welcome in the likes of Teri Polo and Colin Donnell, who both appeared in the season's final episodes. As of now, we don't know whether we'd expect to see them return for more.

The main FBI: International cast we'd expect to return for season 4 are as follows:

Vinessa Vidotto as Special Agent Cameron Vo

Eva-Jane Willis as Megan ‘Smitty’ Garretson

Carter Redwood as Special Agent Andre Raines

Christina Wolfe as Special Agent Amanda Tate

Colin Donnell as Brian Lange

What will happen in FBI: International season 4?

Colin Donnell as Brian Lange in FBI: International season 3. CBS/Sky

Like with previous seasons, we'd expect FBI: International season 4 to continue to bring us major cases, a lot of tense face-offs and new villains for us to get acquainted with.

We'd also expect the new season to follow on from the dramatic season 3 finale, and also continue to see the fly team go through the motions of working without Special Agent Forrester, who has been a mainstay.

Will they get a new boss? Quite possibly, or one of the rest of the team could step up to assume the position.

Whatever the team dynamics are, we can be sure there will be some new guest stars and maybe even some new recurring characters.

Is there a trailer for FBI: International season 4?

Not yet! As the new season of FBI: International is yet to go into production, there's no trailer. But we'll be sure to keep this article updated with one when it eventually drops.

FBI: International season 3 continues on Sky Witness and NOW in the UK – sign up for Sky TV here. Seasons 1 and 2 are also available to stream there.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.