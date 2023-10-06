If you want to know who's who in FBI, we've conducted a thorough investigation that will shed light on all the answers you need.

With that in mind, read on for everything you need to know about the cast of FBI.

Missy Peregrym plays Maggie Bell

Who is Maggie? Former police officer Maggie Bell is a seasoned investigator who takes the lead when her team is out in the field. She's extremely capable, but early on especially, the death of her husband Jason Bell weighs heavily on her every thought and every decision she makes.

Where have I seen Missy Peregrym before? Before FBI, Melissa Peregrym starred as Haley Graham in the 2006 film Stick It, but she gained more recognition for the role of Officer Andy McNally in ABC's Rookie Blue, which even nabbed her a Canadian Screen Award nomination in 2016.

Zeeko Zaki plays Omar Adom 'OA' Zidan

Who is Omar? Special Agent Omar Adom 'OA' Zidan returned to his home of New York City after a brief stint undercover tracking jihadist terrorists.

Series creator Dick Wolf originally planned to cast a Latino actor for the role of OA, but Zaki's audition tape impressed Wolf so much that he decided to rewrite the character entirely to reflect Zaki's own ethnicity.

Where have I seen Zeeko Zaki before? Zaki had recurring roles as an antagonist in Six, Valor and 24: Legacy before FBI, which ended up being his first lead role in a primetime show.

Jeremy Sisto plays Jubal Valentine

Who is Jubal? As second-in-command, Valentine coordinates his team's movements primarily from the Joint Operations Command (JOC) room, where the techs usually refer to him as "Boss" or "Sir". However, Jubal does venture out into the field when needed, which has led to his involvement in various undercover stings and hostage negotiations.

Where have I seen Jeremy Sisto before? Jeremy Sisto first made a name for himself in HBO's highly acclaimed Six Feet Under, and since then, he's been a TV mainstay across a range of series including NBC's Law & Order and the ABC sitcom Suburgatory, as well as films such as Clueless, Catherine Hardwicke's Thirteen, and Waitress in 2007.

Ebonée Noel plays Kristen Chazal

Who is Kristen? Chazal started out as a technical analyst, but in season two, her dream of becoming a fully-fledged field agent finally came true where she was partnered up with FBI Special Agent Stuart Scola.

Where have I seen Ebonée Noel before? Noel made her TV debut in a 2014 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, which prepped her well for life on a procedural. Three years later, Ebonée starred in the Shonda Rhimes period drama, Still Star-Crossed, but that was cancelled after just one season.

In 2018, Noel joined FBI, although she left after two seasons, so you can now see her instead in an Oprah Winfrey Network prime time soap opera called The Kings of Napa.

Sela Ward plays Dana Mosier

Who is Dana? Before she took charge of the FBI New York field office, Dana profiled serial killers with the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit. It's a skill that comes in handy still, even now.

Where have I seen Sela Ward before? Ward won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in the 1994 season of NBC's Sisters, and then won a second one for the leading role of Lily Manning in ABC's Once and Again a few years later.

Since then, Sela has starred in House, CSI: NY, and a bunch of movies including The Fugitive, The Day After Tomorrow, Gone Girl, and Independence Day: Resurgence.

Alana de la Garza plays Isobel Castille

Who is Isobel? After Dana Mosier left, Isobel Castille took over as the current Special Agent in Charge of the FBI New York Field office. Before that, Castille was an Assistant Special Agent in Charge and a Supervisor of the Fugitive Squad.

Where have I seen Alana de la Garza before? Alana is basically the queen of American procedural shows. Prior to FBI, she starred in Law & Order, Law & Order: LA, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, CSI: Miami and Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders.

John Boyd plays Stuart Scola

Who is Stuart? Special Agent Stuart Scola was introduced at the start of season two, and was originally partnered with fellow FBI agent Tiffany Wallace. Out of the field, Scola is in a relationship with fellow FBI agent Nina Chase.

Where have I seen John Boyd before? Boyd made a name for himself as Arlo Glass in the eighth and final season of 24. After that, he co-starred in Ben Affleck's Academy Award-winning thriller Argo and then joined Bones as FBI Special Agent James Aubrey from season 10 right until the end.

Katherine Renee Kane plays Tiffany Wallace

Who is Tiffany? Tiffany Wallace is an FBI Special Agent who was regularly partnered up with fellow FBI Special Agent Stuart Scola in the field.

Where have I seen Katherine Renee Kane before? Kane hadn't appeared on screen much prior to FBI, but The Juilliard School alum has starred in productions of Lynn Nottage's Crumb From The Table Of Joy and Dominique Morisseau's Paradise Blue, as well as the San Francisco production of Danai Gurira's The Convert.

Additional cast members for FBI

Across the first five seasons, FBI's principal cast has been joined by a wider ensemble that includes the following actors:

Derek Hedlund as Special Agent JT

James Chen as Ian Lim

Thomas Phillip O'Neil as Dr Neil Mosbach

Rodney Richardson as Ray Stapleton

Nina Lisandrello as Eve Nettles

Taylor Anthony Miller as Kelly Moran

Roshawn Franklin as Trevor Hobbs

Vedette Lim as Elise Taylor

Catherine Haena Kim as Emily Ryder

FBI seasons 1-5 are available to stream on NOW. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

