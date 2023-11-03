Two seasons of the series – a spin-off, of course, from the original FBI – have already aired, and a third is due next year, which will feature the return of the dedicated international team.

Read on for everything you need to know about the current cast and characters of FBI: International.

FBI: International cast

Luke Kleintank plays Special Agent Scott Forrester

Heida Reed plays Special Agent Jamie Kellett

Vinessa Vidotto plays Special Agent Cameron Vo

Eva-Jane Willis plays Megan 'Smitty' Garretson

Carter Redwood plays Special Agent Andre Raines

Luke Kleintank plays Special Agent Scott Forrester

Luke Kleintank plays Special Agent Scott Forrester. Nelly Kiss/CBS via Getty Images

Who is Forrester? Scott Forrester leads the Fly Team with the help of his dog Tank, a retired cadaver he rescued. Scott’s got a complicated past – his mother Angela (played by Lost’s Elizabeth Mitchell) worked for the US government and was accused of selling secrets to the Russians, although it has since been revealed she is actually a double agent working for the US who has gone into hiding to protect her son.

What else has Luke Kleintank been in? Fans of crime procedurals will recognise Luke as Finn Abernathy, the sweet Jeffersonian Institute intern who dated Cam’s daughter in the David Boreanaz and Emily Deschanel-starring series Bones. He also had recurring roles in the original Gossip Girl series, as well as Person of Interest, Pretty Little Liars and The Man in the High Castle.

Heida Reed plays Special Agent Jamie Kellett

Heida Reed as Special Agent Jamie Kellett. Nelly Kiss/CBS via Getty Images

Who is Kellett? Second-in-command Jamie had an on-off romantic relationship with her boss, Scott Forrester, in the first season, but she moved on with Hungarian Benedek Erdos in season two. Unfortunately, the relationship foundered after she learned that Ben was involved in a crime the team were investigating.

What else has Heida Reed been in? Reykjavík-born actress Heida starred as Elizabeth, Ross Poldark’s first love, in the BBC period drama series that began in 2015. Based in the UK from the age of 20, Heida also appeared in episodes of Silent Witness, Toast of London and Death in Paradise before returning to Iceland to star in the crime series Stella Blómkvist in 2017.

Vinessa Vidotto plays Special Agent Cameron Vo

Vinessa Vidotto as Special Agent Cameron Vo. Nelly Kiss/CBS via Getty Images

Who is Vo? A graduate of military school West Point who specialises in interrogation, Vo transferred from the Seattle division to join the international team. Most recently, she has been dating new recruit Damian Powell.

What else has Vinessa Vidotto been in? Vinessa made her TV debut as the angel Remiel in the fantasy TV series Lucifer in 2019, and also appeared in an episode of the comedy Hacks before winning the role of Vo in FBI: International.

Eva-Jane Willis plays Megan 'Smitty' Garretson

Eva-Jane Willis as Europol Agent Megan 'Smitty' Garretson. Nelly Kiss/CBS via Getty Images

Who is Smitty? A former girlfriend of Forrester, Smitty is a Europol agent who liaises with the team, having taken over the job from Katrin Jaeger (Christiane Paul), who was promoted to head of Europol operations at the end of season one.

What else has Eva-Jane Willis been in? Born in South Africa and raised in London, Eva-Jane was talent-spotted at drama school and won a role in kids’ TV series Grange Hill. After some brief TV appearances, she appeared as Natalie in Gangs of London in 2020, and as Sister Bianca in the Toni Collette-starring sci-fi thriller series The Power earlier this year.

Carter Redwood plays Special Agent Andre Raines

Carter Redwood as Special Agent Andre Raines. Nelly Kiss/CBS via Getty Images

Who is Raines? Raines’s experience in accounting comes in handy for the team when they are tracking how criminal enterprises are moving their money. He’s not had an easy time of it so far – his sister and her friends were abducted on a trip to Kosovo in season one, while his girlfriend was held hostage in season two.

What else has Carter Redwood been in? Carter appeared in episodes of The Good Wife, Madam Secretary, Blue Bloods, the basketball drama Winning Time and Orange is the New Black before winning the role of Raines in FBI: International. He also made his own YouTube comedy series, Redwood Time, about an actor - based on himself - who is balancing his personal life with his life in the business.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

FBI: International is available to watch on Sky Witness and NOW in the UK – sign up for Sky TV here. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.