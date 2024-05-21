At the time of the series renewal, CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said: "The All-FBI Tuesday is a powerful force to be reckoned with on our primetime schedule.

"Dick Wolf and the talent in front of and behind the camera on all three series continue to deliver top-notch storytelling, riveting action and intrigue that has captivated a dedicated fanbase steadily across multiple seasons. We are excited to see what next season holds for all these heroic characters."

With season 6 having just wrapped up airing in the US, when can we expect the next instalment to land on our screens? Read on to find out more about FBI season 7.

Sam Duffy as Clinton Payne and Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan and Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell in FBI season 6. CBS

FBI season 7 is definitely happening but as for when it will be landing on our screens, nothing has been confirmed just yet but Deadline has reported that FBI (as well as FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International) will air in the 2024/25 season.

Compared to the production schedule and release pattern of previous seasons, we would anticipate that FBI season 7 will be released in early 2025. The seasons have varied in length, but usually the FBI finale typically airs in May.

Speaking to The Direct, Jeremy Sisto did reveal more about when they'll start filming the new season and said that production "usually starts [s] mid-July".

FBI season 7 cast: Who will return?

As for who will return in the new season of FBI, we'd expect all the main players to – but there's been an update on some cast members having reduced roles in season 7.

According to Deadline, series regulars on FBI (and its spin-off FBI: Most Wanted) will have their minimum guaranteed appearances trimmed by two episodes next season. A budget-saving exercise that has also recently hit long-running medical drama, Grey's Anatomy, we're sure it won't have too much of an impact of character stories but we'll just have to wait and see.

While we'd imagine that there will be some new characters joining the series, the main FBI cast that we'd expect to make a return in season 7 are as follows:

Missy Peregrym as Maggie Bell

Zeeko Zaki as Omar Adom 'OA' Zidan

Jeremy Sisto as Jubal Valentine

John Boyd as Stuart Scola

Katherine Renee Kane as Tiffany Wallace

Alana De La Garza as Isobel Castille

What will FBI season 7 be about?

Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan in FBI season 6. CBS

We're sure season 7 will pick back up after the dramatic season 6 finale of FBI but as for whether it will do so directly afterwards or pick back up after a chunk of time has elapsed, we'll have to see.

The season tied up many loose ends going into the finale, including terrorist organisation leader Hakim Siran, and even featured the return of Missy Peregym as Maggie.

Speaking about the season 6 finale, series star Zeeko Zaki told Screen Rant: "The final episode is a full-circle moment from our first episode, which is really exciting.

"We don't usually leave cliffhangers or villains that get away, so it's nice to get an opportunity to close that loop. It's also great to, again, just show how strong of a team we are and to show our unity through multiple characters' perspectives.

"This is definitely a fun chapter closing on a pretty intense villain and what he did to us, and what he did to one of our own, and things like that. It's just going to be a very well-earned 'getting that guy' moment."

As for what season 7 will be about and who could be returning, we're sure – as is usually the case – the series will continue to adopt its 'new case per week', format with some kind of overarching bad guy or villain set to be nabbed at the last minute. We can't wait!

Is there a trailer for FBI season 7?

No! As production is yet to kick off on season 7, there's currently no trailer.

Watch this space, though, as we'll be sure to keep it updated once one does drop.

FBI season 6 continues to be released every week on Sky Witness and NOW in the UK, seasons 1-5 are available to stream on NOW.

FBI season 6 continues to be released every week on Sky Witness and NOW in the UK, seasons 1-5 are available to stream on NOW.