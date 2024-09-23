The final season kicks off in the US this week, so there's still plenty of new episodes, plot twists and drama to come.

Announcing the final instalment, Fox TV Network president Michael Thorn said in a statement (via Deadline): "From the start, fans have followed the heroic and deeply moving stories of the men and women who make up Austin’s 126, so a huge thanks to one of the greatest creative teams in all of television — Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear — for creating one of the most action-packed dramas anywhere.

"Now in our final season of the show, we’re set to give it the high-stakes send-off it deserves, complete with breathless rescues, insurmountable odds and relatable personal struggles, thanks to our incomparable, stellar cast led by Rob Lowe and Gina Torres."

Speaking about what's to come in this final farewell, co-showrunner Rashad Raisani recently revealed to TVLine: "We give a beautiful send-off to each and every one of these characters, but we also leave the door open on stories, so it feels like there’s actually still more stuff to deeply explore."

But who's returning and what will the new season be about? Read on for everything you need to know about 911: Lone Star season 5.

911: Lone Star season 5 premieres in the US on Monday 23rd September on Fox, and then is streaming the following day on Hulu.

It's been confirmed that the finale is expected to be released in early 2025, so it's more than likely that the season's 12 episodes could be split into two parts, and that episodes will be released weekly with some kind of mid-season hiatus in the middle of the run.

As of now, a UK release date has not yet been confirmed for season 5, but we do know that the series is available to stream on Disney Plus - and will likely return to the streamer for its final instalment.

911: Lone Star season 5 cast – Who will return?

Jim Parrack and Sierra McClain in 911: Lone Star. FOX via Getty Images

It wouldn't quite be a season of 911: Lone Star without our crop of familiar faces at the helm of it.

That said, it was announced back in June that one of the series regulars, Sierra McClain, would be leaving 911: Lone Star after "some cast renegotiation drama", according to Deadline.

McClain starred in the series as one of the beloved 911 operators and Judd's (Jim Parrack) wife, Grace Ryder, but as of now, we don't know exactly how she'll be written out of the show.

Speaking to TVGuide, showrunner Rashad Raisani said of her exit: "When Sierra's ability to be on the show went into jeopardy, it was to my great dismay.

"I love Sierra. I think she's a central building block of this series, because it's her voice. She's the 911 dispatcher on a show called 911: Lone Star. So, she's the dead centre of the show, and she's really the soul of the show.

"So it was always going to be brutal; the idea of losing her seemed unthinkable, to be honest.

"That made me say, 'OK, well, we need to respect Sierra McClain, the actor. We need to respect Grace, the character. So we're not doing something cheap like killing her between seasons,'" Raisani said, also confirming that Grace's whereabouts will be explained in the season 5 premiere episode.

"We wanted to honour her, and I wanted to protect the character and also make the actor feel like she was being valued and respected, even if we weren't able to get her on the show."

It was also revealed in the official logline for season 5 that Judd will be "resigning from the 126 to take care of his recently handicapped son Wyatt", so we can anticipate that Parrack will be either taking on a diminished role or will exit the series sometime in the fifth season.

However, their son Wyatt (Jackson Pace) will be featuring a lot more in the new season, as actor Pace has been upped to a series regular. Although he featured in nine episodes last season, Pace's Wyatt will be featuring in all episodes of season 5, alongside the rest of the main cast.

As for new faces, it's also been announced that Parker Young (Enlisted, Suburgatory) will recur as Campbell, described as "a Texas Ranger assigned to work alongside Carlos", and will be introduced in the season 5 premiere episode.

"When these two guys team up, there’s a very special chemistry," showrunner Rashad Raisani told TVLine. "They complement each other on cases, and they’re going to become great friends. They’re going to go to some very interesting places as a partnership."

The confirmed cast list for 911: Lone Star season 5 is as follows.

Rob Lowe as Owen Strand

Gina Torres as Tommy Vega

Ronen Rubinstein as Tyler Kennedy 'TK' Strand

Jim Parrack as Judson 'Judd' Ryder

Jackson Pace as Wyatt Harris

Natacha Karam as Marjan Marwani

Brian Michael Smith as Paul Strickland

Rafael Silva as Carlos Reyes

Julian Works as Mateo Chavez

Brianna Baker as Nancy Gillian

Kelsey Yates as Izzy Vega

Skylar Yates as Evie Vega

Parker Young as Sam Campbell

What will 911: Lone Star season 5 be about?

Gina Torres and Jim Parrack in 911: Lone Star. FOX via Getty Images

Seeing as it's the final season of 911: Lone Star, we'd expect this instalment to have some pretty major stakes and stories.

Of course, the crux of the show focuses on the lives of first responders in Austin, Texas, but as is the case with procedural dramas, each episode focuses on a new case and batch of guest stars.

Even so, there's set to be some shake-ups with some of our beloved characters, as it was revealed in the official logline for season 5 that Judd (Parrack) will be "resigning from the 126 to take care of his recently handicapped son Wyatt".

The decision will force Owen (Rob Lowe) to find a new lieutenant to take Judd’s place, but this is set to be further complicated when both Marjan (Natacha Karam) and Paul (Brian Michael Smith) apply for the position, leading to a "difficult decision" on Owen’s part.

Also, as per Fox’s official logline: "On his 30th birthday, TK gets a surprise visit from someone from his past that could change his and Carlos's lives forever."

What’s more, “TK and Carlos’s marriage is put to the test when Carlos becomes obsessed with solving his father’s murder."

Is there a trailer for 911: Lone Star season 5?

Yes! Your first look at the fifth season of 911: Lone Star is below.

911: Lone Star premieres on Monday 23rd September in the US on Fox and Hulu, with a UK release date yet to be announced. Seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus now for £4.99 per month or £79.90 for a full year.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.