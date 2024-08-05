Welcome to Derry release date speculation

As yet, precise details as to what viewers can expect are a little thin on the ground, but we do know that it will be set in the titular town during the 1960s, and it's safe to assume that Pennywise will be causing all sorts of grief for some unlucky locals – who will be brought to life by a fresh cast.

In early August, we were given a very brief – but nonetheless spooky – look ahead to the series as part of a larger trailer showcasing HBO's big upcoming shows, and it certainly looks like we can expect some major frights and no shortage of blood spatter.

Meanwhile, the series has the full backing of IT author Stephen King, who said when it was announced in 2023: "I’m excited that the story of Derry, Maine’s most haunted city, is continuing, and I’m glad Andy Muschietti is going to be overseeing the frightening festivities, along with a brain trust including his talented sister, Barbara. Red balloons all around!"

Intrigued? Read on for everything we know so far about Welcome to Derry.

As yet, no release date has been confirmed – beyond the fact that the series will be arriving on HBO and Max at some point in 2025.

However, we do know that production on the show has now finished, after producer Jason Fuchs confirmed as much on social media in early August 2024.

Writing on his Instagram story, he said: "237 shoot days later… That is a picture wrap on this season of Welcome to Derry. Surreal. What a ride. Can’t wait for you to see this thing."

With that in mind, it appears we could be looking at an early 2025 release, but we'll update this page if and when that's confirmed.

Welcome to Derry. HBO

As for how to watch it in the UK, it seems likely that – as is the case with most HBO shows – it will air on Sky and NOW on this side of Atlantic. Once again, we'll post confirmation here as soon as that comes through.

The series had already been labelled a Max exclusive, but it was revealed in July 2024 that it was one of many shows that were to be rebranded as HBO originals, meaning it will likely air on linear TV as well as streaming on Max.

Welcome to Derry cast

The big casting news is that Bill Skarsgård is returning to reprise his role as terrifying shape-shifter Pennywise – having previously played him in both films in 2017 and 2019.

Beyond him, however, it's a completely new cast, with the lead stars including Taylour Paige (Zola, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F), Jovan Adepo (Babylon) and James Remar (Dexter).

Rounding out the main cast are Gotham's Chris Chalk and Daredevil's Stephen Rider – although no details of any of their characters have been revealed at this stage.

What we do know is that the series will also have a large supporting cast, including recurring roles for Madeleine Stowe, Alixandra Fuchs, Kimberly Guerrero, Dorian Grey, Thomas Mitchell, BJ Harrison, Peter Outerbridge, Shane Marriott, Chad Rook, Joshua Odjick, Morningstar Angeline and Rudy Mancuso.

Welcome to Derry plot

The series will be set in the 1960s and serve as a prequel to the events depicted in IT, although more exact plot details have not surfaced so far.

However, at the time the show was announced, Andy and Barbara Muschietti teased that it would explore "the depths of Steve's novel, in all its heart, humour, humanity and horror".

When a more specific synopsis emerges, we'll put it right here.

Welcome to Derry trailer

A full trailer has not been released at this stage, but six seconds of footage did appear as part of a wider teaser for HBO's upcoming shows on the night of the season finale of House of the Dragon season 2.

There's no sign of Pennywise in the brief clip – but that doesn't mean it's without its frightening moments. You can watch it in full below...

Welcome to Derry will premiere on HBO and Max in 2025.

