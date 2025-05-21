Collectively, the shows have have reached nearly 46 million viewers in total (season to-date) across NBC and Peacock, with all three’s streaming viewership rising only rising each year. So, it's safe to say that the future of Chicago Fire is looking brighter than ever.

That being said, there are some major shake-ups in the cast going forward so who will star in season 14? Read on to find out everything we know so far about the 14th outing of Chicago Fire.

When could Chicago Fire season 14 be released?

As of now, there is not a confirmed premiere date for Chicago Fire season 14.

However, we do know that it was renewed as part of NBC's 2025-26 orders so we could be looking at a late 2025 or 2026 release date, if productions schedules go according to plan.

In the US, we can expect the series to return to NBC and Peacock whereas in the UK, we'd expect Chicago Fire to return to Sky Witness and NOW.

Chicago Fire season 14 cast: Who could return?

Daniel Kyri as Ritter in Chicago Fire. Adrian Burrows/NBC via Getty Images

There have been some cast changes to the world of Chicago Fire, that will see some characters not appearing in season 14.

It was announced ahead of the series renewal that both Daniel Kyri and Jake Lockett would not be returning to the show, due to cost-saving measures, according to Deadline.

It's not yet known whether the pair's characters will get a proper send-off on the show but we would hope that the chapters for both Darren Ritter (Kyri) and Sam Carver (Lockett) are properly closed for fans.

On the news of his departure, Lockett posted on his Instagram and wrote: “While I don’t exactly know what the future looks like, I do know that it won’t be exactly what it was and I am going to miss the hell out of that. So much pride in this journey.

“It’s been an honor bringing Sam to life and to every one of you, thank you for the love and support over the past three years."

The Chicago Fire cast we'd expect to make a return are as follows:

David Eigenberg as Lieutenant Christopher Herrmann

Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz

Miranda Rae Mayo as Lt Stella Kidd

Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide

Jocelyn Hudon as Lyla Novak

Michael Bradway as Jack Damon

Christian Stolte as Randall McHolland, aka Mouch

Dermot Mulroney as Dom Pascal

Randy Flagler as Harold Capp

Anthony Ferraris as Tony Ferraris

Robyn Coffin as Cindy Herrmann

Tim Hopper as Captain Tom Van Meter

What could Chicago Fire season 14 be about?

Exact plot details for season 14 have yet to be revealed but as per the usual series format, we can expect plenty of twists and turns as we follow plenty of cases, new characters and challenges for our team of firefighters.

It's not yet known whether the series will follow on closely from the finale but we could expect that it will.

The season 13 finale synopsis is as follows: “Severide puts his job on the line to help out one of their own. Kidd navigates Natalie’s complicated relationship with her sister. Herrmann prepares to take the Chief test.”

We can anticipate that Ritter and Carver will either be written out off-screen or will have a fitting final storyline. Watch this space.

Is there a trailer for Chicago Fire season 14?

Not yet! Seeing as the series has just been renewed, we can anticipate further sneak peeks and trailers the closer we get to its release date.

Chicago Fire season 14 will be coming soon. Past seasons are available to watch on Sky and NOW in the UK.

