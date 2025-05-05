The show's most recent finale is set to leave fans reeling, as it features the death of a major character, which has been teased ahead of time by Nick Torres star Wilmer Valderrama.

He said that the death would be "earth-shattering and really heartbreaking", and teased that it would "set the tone for season 23". But what do we know so far about that next season of the show?

Read on for everything you need to know about NCIS season 23.

Will there be an NCIS season 23?

Wilmer Valderrama as Nicholas "Nick" Torres, Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer, Gary Cole as Alden Parker, Sean Murray as Timothy McGee and Katrina Law as Jessica Knight in NCIS. Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images

There will! NCIS was renewed for a 23rd season in February 2025, as CBS announced a host of renewals for its shows including Ghosts, Tracker, Fire Country, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Elsbeth and Hollywood Squares. NCIS spin-offs Origins and Sydney were also confirmed to be returning for more episodes.

Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said of the slate of renewals: "This season, our new and returning series continue to showcase CBS as the leader in launching and programming the biggest hits with mass appeal for broadcast and streaming viewers.

"These returning shows represent a mix of long-standing hits and a new generation of fan favourites. In collaboration with our extraordinarily talented partners in front of and behind the camera, we look forward to delivering another successful season."

When will NCIS season 23 be released?

Gary Cole as Alden Parker and Rocky Carroll as Leon Vance in NCIS. Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images

We don't yet know for certain when NCIS will be returning for season 23, but in the US it is likely to be around September or October 2025.

While season 21 first aired in the US in February due to the Hollywood strikes, new seasons of the show, including the most recent outing, usually start in the autumn/fall, so we can likely expect the same for season 23.

Meanwhile, it's a little more tricky to gauge when it will start streaming on Disney Plus in the UK, It seems likely to be towards the start of 2026, with previous recent seasons having arrived at some point between January and April - but for now, we will have to wait and see.

We will update this page as we get further news regarding the season's release date.

Who will return to star in NCIS season 23?

Katrina Law as Jessica Knight, Gary Cole as Alden Parker and Wilmer Valderrama as Nicholas "Nick" Torres in NCIS. Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images

We don't yet know exactly who will be back for season 23, but we expect that most of the main cast will return. However, one cast member will most likely not be back, as a central character is set to tragically lose their life in the season 22 finale.

Here's a list of the central cast for NCIS season 22, most of whom will likely be back for season 23:

Gary Cole plays Alden Parker

Katrina Law as Jessica Knight

Sean Murray plays Timothy McGee

Wilmer Valderrama plays Nick Torres

Brian Dietzen plays Dr Jimmy Palmer

Diona Reasonover plays Kasie Hines

Rocky Carroll plays Leon Vance

Is there a trailer for NCIS season 23?

There isn't a trailer for NCIS season 23 just yet, but we will make sure to update this page as and when we get one.

In the meantime, you can watch the promo for the season 22 finale right here now.

NCIS is available to watch on Disney Plus in the UK. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £4.99 a month or £89.90 a year now.

