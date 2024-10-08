Based on the best-selling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, new season 2 episodes will be coming our way slightly earlier than planned this October.

But what will the new season be about and when can we expect new episodes to land? Read on to find out everything you need to know about Tracker season 2.

Tracker season 2 premieres on Sunday 13th October at 8pm on CBS in the US.

A UK release date is yet to be confirmed for the second season, but it's likely that the new run will be released on Disney Plus like season 1.

Tracker season 2 cast: Who will return?

Justin Hartley. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

It wouldn't quite be a season of Tracker without Justin Hartley's Colter Shaw at the helm, so it's a good thing that the This Is Us actor will be reprising his role.

One of the main season 1 characters won't be making an appearance in season 2, though, as it was previously announced that Robin Weigert, who starred as Colter's handler Teddi Bruin, won't be returning.

The news was initially revealed on TVLine, but there's been no explanation given for how Teddi's exit will be explained in the new season.

The confirmed cast for season 2 is as follows.

Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw

Abby McEnany as Velma Bruin

Eric Graise as Bob Exley

Fiona Rene as Reenie Greene

Jensen Ackles as Colter's brother Russell

Sofia Pernas as Billie Matalon

What will Tracker season 2 be about?

Like season 1, we can expect each episode of Tracker season 2 to follow Colter's various different cases that he's given.

Of course, we saw Colter face some pretty major issues in his personal life, as he dealt with a fractured family and also a conspiracy about his late father.

The synopsis for the premiere episode of season 2 reads: "While investigating the strange disappearance of a missing family whose car was found abandoned on the side of the road in the backwoods of Arkansas, Colter makes a shocking discovery about the mother's past that leads him into the world of organised crime.

"Also, Reenie opens up her new law firm and enlists Velma’s help in setting up shop."

Is there a trailer for Tracker season 2?

Yes! You can watch the trailer for Tracker's second season below.

Tracker season 1 is available to stream on Disney Plus.

