The series kicks off with a two-hour special in the US on Monday 14th October on CBS.

There is currently no UK release date.

NCIS: Origins cast – Who stars?

Austin Stowell. Getty

Austin Stowell (Catch-22, The Hating Game, Bridge of Spies, Whiplash, Dolphin Tale) leads the series as a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

He's joined by:

Kyle Schmid (Copper) as Special Agent Mike Franks. He was played by Muse Watson in NCIS.

Mariel Molino (Papis muy padres) as Special Agent Lala Dominguez.

Diany Rodriguez (The Blacklist) as Special Agent Vera Strickland.

Tyla Abercrumbie (The Chi) as Officer Mary Jo Sullivan.

Daniel Bellomy (Power Book II: Ghost), Caleb Martin Foote (Made for Love) and Robert Taylor (Longmire) were also added in recurring roles.

Will Mark harmon appear in NCIS: Origins?

Yes - the original Gibbs will pop up briefly in the opening episode, as well as serving as the show's narrator and one of its executive producers.

"That was a discussion between Mark, myself and [co-showrunner] Gina Monreal," said David J North (via Deadline).

"I hope the audience will be excited to see him after so many years."

Harmon himself said: "I'm just pleased to be part of it. And I'm a distant part of it, really, because I'm not there to make any big moves or anything. I'm just there to support. And how can I help? And if you need my help, great. And if not, that's OK too."

North also said that they are "open to anything" regarding the possibility of Harmon returning.

NCIS: Origins plot – What's it about?

It's set in 1991, when Gibbs is just starting out as a "newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office".

"He forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks," continues the official synopsis.

Longtime fans will know that Franks was killed in the season 8 finale, but he would appear to Gibbs during particularly difficult investigations.

NCIS: Origins trailer – When can I watch it?

You can watch the trailer for its debut season below.

The first 20 seasons of NCIS are available to stream on Disney Plus for UK viewers.

