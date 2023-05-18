The series follows Lara Jean Covey's youngest sister, who heads off to study in Seoul, South Korea at the same school her mum attended, which also happens to be where her long-distance boyfriend Dae is based – but she quickly learns that her big adventure is going to be a lot more challenging than she ever anticipated.

It's unlikely we're getting another To All the Boys film, but it's not all doom and gloom because we have its spin-off XO, Kitty to keep us entertained.

Alongside Kitty, there are some familiar faces from To All the Boys, plus a raft of new characters who are guaranteed to create plenty of drama.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of XO, Kitty.

Who's in the cast of XO, Kitty?

Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song-Covey

Minyeong Choi as Dae

Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho

Gia Kim as Yuri

Sunny Oh as Mihee

Han Bi Ryu as Eunice

Jocelyn Shelfo as Madison

Anthony Keyvan as Quincy ' Q' Shabazian

Théo Augier as Florian

Michael K Lee as Professor Lee

Peter Thurnwald as Alex

Yunjin Kim as Principal Jina Lim

John Corbett as Dr Covey

Sarayu Blue as Trina Rothschild

Anna Cathcart plays Kitty Song-Covey

Who is Kitty Song-Covey? She's a well-meaning meddler who secretly delivered Lara Jean's love letters to her five crushes, and was also responsible for bringing her dad and his second wife together. In XO, Kitty, she's all grown up as she heads across the world to attend the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS).

Where have I seen Anna Cathcart before? She also appeared in kids' TV show Odd Squad and fantasy feature films Descendants 2 and 3.

Sang Heon Lee plays Min Ho and Minyeong Choi plays Dae Heon Kim

Who is Min Ho? He lives an extremely privileged lifestyle and without much parental supervision following a tumultuous divorce, he lives by his own rules. Min Ho's friends mean the world to him, and Dae is one of his closest pals.

Where have I seen Sang Heon before? He's set to appear in the Gran Turismo film later this year.

Who is Dae Heon Kim? He first met Kitty in To All the Boys: Always and Forever when she was visiting Seoul. They began a long distance relationship and they speak every day.

Where have I seen Minyeong Choi before? He's appeared in several K-dramas including Entertainer and Mr Sunshine, and feature film Dream Palace.

Gia Kim plays Yuri

Who is Yuri? A social media influencer who is tailed by the paparazzi wherever she goes, which forces her to keep her cards close to her chest. Her father is a successful businessman and her mother is the principal of KISS.

Where have I seen Gia Kim before? This is her first major role.

Sunny Oh plays Mihee, Han Bi Ryu plays Eunice, and Jocelyn Shelfo plays Madison

Who are Mihee, Eunice and Madison? They are all students at KISS. Madison's dad is a business associate of Yuri's dad.

Where have I seen Han Bi Ryu before? She appeared in K-drama Local Hero and feature film Cheer Up, Mr Lee.

Where have I seen Jocelyn Shelfo before? She appeared in Prime Video's The Summer I Turned Pretty, which is based on another Jenny Han trilogy.

Anthony Keyvan plays Quincy 'Q' Shabazian and Théo Augier plays Florian

Who is Quincy 'Q' Shabazian? Like Kitty, he's also from the US and becomes her best friend at the school. Q is also one of a handful of students who are out.

Where have I seen Anthony Keyvan before? You might recognise him from Love, Simon spin-off, Love, Victor.

Who is Florian? Another international student. Florian is French and Greek.

Where have I seen Théo Augier before? He's appeared in a number of French language dramas, including Endless Night.

Michael K Lee plays Professor Lee and Peter Thurnwald plays Alex

Who is Professor Lee? A teacher at KISS who puts the students through their paces – which is a shock to Kitty's system. But there are moments when he eases up and shows a softer side.

Where have I seen Michael K Lee before? He's largely known for his stage work. His credits include Miss Saigon, Jesus Christ Superstar, Pacific Overtures, and Rent.

Who is Alex? One of Kitty's teachers. He's recently arrived in Seoul from Australia, which takes some adjusting.

Where have I seen Peter Thurnwald? He appeared in Australian comedy-drama Bump and American mockumentary Players.

Yunjin Kim plays Principal Jina Lim

Who is Principal Jina Lim? The head of the school who was also a student there herself. She is Yuri's mum.

Where have I seen Yunjin Kim before? Lost fans will know her as Sun-Hwa Kwon. She also appeared in US drama Mistresses, K-drama Ms Ma, and Netflix's Money Heist: Korea.

John Corbett plays Dan Covey and Sarayu Blue plays Trina Rothschild

Who is Dan Covey? Kitty's dad, who is an obstetrician-gynecologist. He was left bereft following the death of his wife but over time, he was able to love again and went on to marry Trish.

Where have I seen John Corbett before? He's best known for playing Aidan Shaw in Sex and the City and Ian Miller in My Big Fat Greek Wedding. His CV also includes US comedy-drama Northern Exposure.

Who is Trina Rothschild? She was the Coveys' neighbour before she fell in love with Dan, thanks to some good-natured scheming by Kitty. In the final To All the Boys film, the couple tied the knot.

Where have I seen Sarayu Blue before? You might recognise her from Netflix's Never Have I Ever, Apple TV+ drama The Shrink Next Door, NBC's I Feel Bad, and The CW's No Tomorrow.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

XO Kitty is available to stream now on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage, or find out what else is on with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.