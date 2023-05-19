Kitty, who had never considered dating girls, had developed romantic feelings for Yuri. The pair clashed for much of season 1 due to the social media influencer's fake relationship with Dae, which she orchestrated to hide her sexuality from her parents. But over time, they realised they had more in common than divided them, namely the friendship their mums had shared when they attended KISS, and eventually, all of the animosity fell away, leaving Kitty smitten.

When Kitty Song Covey arrived in Seoul to take up her place at the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS), her heart was set on Dae. But as she said goodbye to South Korea and headed back to the US, everything had changed.

There were a handful of moments when she could have told Yuri how she was feeling, but it wasn't until Kitty was at the airport, about to catch a flight home after being expelled from KISS for breaking the conditions of her scholarship when she decided to bite the bullet.

"I may never see you again, so I need to tell you this to you face," she said. "I thought I knew everything there was to know about love, but then I met you."

Yuri, who was listening intently, was about to respond when her girlfriend Juliana arrived and with that, the moment was gone, with Kitty leaving them to embrace.

The future of XO, Kitty is currently unknown but if the show does return for season 2, many of its fans will want to see Kitty say what she wasn't able to. But there's no guarantee Yuri will want to explore a relationship, especially now that Juliana is back on the scene. And before that can happen, Kitty's expulsion needs to be overturned, which looks a lot more likely now that Yuri has put in a good word with her mum.

There's also the question of Min Ho. Like Yuri, Dae's best friend was not Kitty's biggest fan when she first arrived at the school but such is the power of Kitty's charm, they established a solid friendship. And, over time, Min Ho started to see Kitty in a new, unexpected light.

"I think I fell in love with you, a little bit. Or, a lot," he said.

Following his declaration, she is stunned into silence, unsure how to react to yet another bombshell. Now that he's been honest with her, will Kitty find herself gravitating towards Min Ho? We can't imagine Dae would welcome the news with open arms given how upset he was when their relationship broke down, and it could negatively impact the hard-fought friendship between Kitty and Min Ho.

There was also another significant question raised in the finale: Who is Simon? The name was mentioned in the letter Yuri's mum Jina wrote to Kitty's mum Eve when they were teenagers.

The duo were best friends and knew all of each other's secrets, the biggest being that Jina is Alex's biological mother and Professor Lee, who had also studied at KISS, is his father.

The principal's letter read: "My world got so much bigger because of you. And because of Simon."

Kitty suspects he was her mum's first love, but could he be someone else entirely? Without any additional information, we'll have to wait until season 2.

