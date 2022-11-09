The latest episodes from writer Peter Morgan tackle the difficulties faced by the royal family in the 1990s, including the collapsing marriage of Charles, Prince of Wales (Dominic West) and Diana, Princess of Wales (Elizabeth Debicki).

The fifth season of Netflix royal drama The Crown is finally here - and it is sure to create some conversation.

In addition to this, we see Princess Margaret (Lesley Manville) come face to face with her first love, while Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) faces losing something very precious to her.

Of course, we already know the timeline of historical events that the season tackles, but here is a guide to RadioTimes.com's content on The Crown season 5.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Crown season 5: Fact vs Fiction for Netflix royal drama

Episode 1: Queen Victoria Syndrome

Jonny Lee Miller as John Major in The Crown Netflix

The first episode of the season sees Queen Elizabeth II embark on a voyage aboard the royal yacht Britannia before she must broach the subject of its expensive repairs with Prime Minister John Major (Jonny Lee Miller).

Meanwhile, Charles, Prince of Wales (Dominic West) goes on an Italian holiday with his wife Diana, Princess of Wales (Elizabeth Debicki) and their children - but there is trouble brewing.

To read more on what is true or not see our pieces below:

Episode 2: The System

Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales in The Crown Netflix

The second episode focuses on two storylines.

The first concerns Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (Jonathan Pryce) and his friendship with Penelope Knatchbull, Lady Romsey (Natascha McElhone), who is grieving the recent loss of her young daughter, Leonora.

Meanwhile, Princess Diana feels increasingly unhappy and isolated and turns to her friend Dr James Colhurst and with his help begins to provide information on her marriage and the state of relations in the royal family to journalist Andrew Morton, prompting the release of a tell-all book.

More like this

In the aftermath, Philip and Diana have a stern conversation.

To read more on what is true or not see our pieces below:

Episode 3: Mou Mou

Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed and Salim Daw as Mohamed Al-Fayed. Netflix

The third episode of the season tells the life story of the Egyptian business tycoon Mohamed Al-Fayed, played as a young man by Amir El-Masry and as an older man by Salim Daw.

From his humble beginnings in Alexandria, Egypt, we see the businessman rise to become an influential international businessman with strong ambitions for his family, particularly his son Dodi Fayed (Khalid Abdalla).

Following the death of Wallis, Duchess of Windsor (Lia Williams), Al-Fayed purchases the home of the late Duke of Windsor and is advised in his endeavours to emulate and grow close to the British royal family.

In the process of this, Al-Fayed faces disappointment until he and his son cross paths with Diana, Princess of Wales.

To read more on what is true or not see our pieces below:

Episode 4: Annus Horribilis

Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret and Timothy Dalton as Peter Townsend in The Crown season 5. Netflix/Keith Bernstein

The fourth episode of the fifth season is named after the famous speech that the Queen gave in 1992 concerning the troubles that the family faced that year.

The Queen must deal with the collapse of three royal marriages: Anne, Princess Royal gets a divorce; Prince Andrew splits from his wife Sarah, Duchess of York; and Charles, Prince of Wales formally separates from his wife Diana, Princess of Wales.

Amid this emotional strife, a fire breaks out at Windsor Castle, causing the Queen even more pain.

Meanwhile, the Queen's younger sister Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon (Lesley Manville) is reunited with her first love, Group Captain Peter Townsend (Timothy Dalton), forcing her to confront her past.

To read more on what is true or not see our pieces below:

Episode 5: The Way Ahead

Dominic West as Charles, Prince of Wales in The Crown Netflix/Keith Bernstein

The fifth episode of The Crown season 5 focuses primarily on the newly-separated Charles, Prince of Wales and his efforts to modernise the monarchy and carve out a more influential role for himself.

However, a spanner is thrown in the works when a tape recording of an intimate conversation between the Prince and his married lover Camilla Parker Bowles (Olivia Williams) causes embarrassment for the pair and the royal family as a whole.

In the aftermath, Charles comes out fighting, giving a television interview and taking active steps to build a strong team around him to defy his critics.

Episode 6: Ipatiev House

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown season 5 Courtesy of Netflix

In the sixth instalment, the fall of the Soviet Union sees the Queen receive Russian leader Boris Yeltsin at Buckingham Palace before then heading to the Russian Federation for a state visit alongside her husband Prince Philip.

Amid these political changes, the royal couple faced up to their family's own history in Russia as they become involved in the recovery and burial of Tsar Nicholas II and his family, who were murdered at Ipatiev House by the Bolsheviks in Yekaterinburg in 1918.

Philip is aided in his research by Penny Knatchbull, forcing the Queen and her husband to consider their ancestors' legacy and also their marriage.

Episode 7: No Woman's Land

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in The Crown season 5 Netflix

The seventh episode centres on Princess Diana as she feels increasingly isolated following her eldest son Prince William (Senan West) leaving to study at Eton and her ongoing separation from Charles.

Amid this unhappy state of limbo, Diana is increasingly fearful that her husband and his advisors are taking steps against her.

During this troubled time, BBC journalist Martin Bashir (Prasanna Puwanarajah) manoeuvers to obtain an interview for Panorama with the Princess.

Meanwhile, Diana finds fresh hope for happiness when she meets the heart surgeon Dr Hasnat Khan (Humayun Saeed).

Episode 8: Gunpowder

Princess Diana's interview with Martin Bashir appears in The Crown season 5. Netflix

The eighth episode focuses on internal politics at the BBC as the possibility of the BBC Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales is raised.

In the end, the director general John Birt agrees to Martin Bashir interviewing the Princess - and he does, with explosive results for the royal family in the media.

Meanwhile, Prince William spends more time with the Queen and is impacted by the airing of the interview.

Episode 9: Couple 31

Senan West as Prince William in The Crown season 5. Netflix

The penultimate episode of the season sees the Queen request that Charles and Diana officially divorce to give themselves, their family and the country some certainty.

As the divorce begins, relations between the Prince and Princess of Wales prove to be antagonistic, until the Queen requests that Prime Minister John Major intervenes as an intermediary.

Meanwhile, Charles hires a media advisor in the form of Mark Bolland to help the Prince's partner Camilla navigate the public sphere and help them to plan a future together.

Elsewhere, Diana finds herself increasingly isolated following her split from Dr Khan and contemplates her own future.

Finally, Charles and Diana share a very honest discussion about their marriage that also sees some uncomfortable opinions aired.

Episode 10: Decommissioned

Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales in The Crown Netflix

In the season finale, John Major loses the general election in 1997 to Labour leader Tony Blair (Bertie Carvel) who wins by a landslide.

In response, the Queen says farewell to one PM and welcomes another, but faces some of Mr Blair's policies that are difficult for her - namely the decommissioning of the royal yacht Britannia.

For its last journey, Charles travels aboard the yacht to Hong Kong for the transfer of sovereignty and enjoys a holiday with Camilla before having a frank discussion with the new PM.

Meanwhile, Princess Diana continues to feel isolated before agreeing to join Mohamed Al-Fayed's family on holiday in St. Tropez - where she will be reunited with the now-engaged Dodi Fayed.

To read more on what is true or not see our pieces below:

The Crown seasons 1 to 5 are available now on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Looking for something else to watch? Visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. or more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.