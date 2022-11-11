The current fifth run focuses primarily on the premiership of Conservative leader and PM John Major , played by Jonny Lee Miller.

Politics has always played a major role in the Netflix royal drama The Crown . The hit series has already depicted numerous former prime ministers, from Winston Churchill to Harold Macmillan, and Harold Wilson to Margaret Thatcher.

However, by the end of the season, Major's time in power is shown to come to an end and a new political titan emerges as the leader of the United Kingdom: Tony Blair.

Blair arrives on the scene with his wife Cherie, a couple who look set to shake things up going into season 6. So, just who is Cherie Blair and who plays her in The Crown? Read on for everything you need to know.

Who is Cherie Blair?

Cherie Blair. Darren Seiler - Pool/Getty Images

Cherie, Lady Blair is the wife of former PM Sir Tony Blair and is an English barrister and writer.

Born Cherie Booth, she grew up to read Law at the London School of Economics and then enrolled in the College of Law, later passing her bar exams. She became a barrister in 1976 and a Queen's Counsel in 1995.

Booth also ran as a Labour candidate in 1983 but lost the election in a Conservative safe seat.

In 1976, Booth met Tony Blair and the pair married in 1980, going on to have four children: Euan, Nicholas, Kathryn, and Leo.

Cherie Blair was by her husband's side throughout his three election wins and his time in office.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who plays Cherie Blair in The Crown?

Lydia Leonard. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Cherie Blair is portrayed by actress Lydia Leonard in The Crown season 5.

The British actress is best known for her roles in Jericho, Apple Tree Yard, Quacks, Absentia, Gentleman Jack, Flesh and Blood, Red Election, and Ten Percent. She also appeared in the 2019 Christmas film Last Christmas.

When does Cherie Blair first show up in The Crown?

Lydia Leonard as Cherie Blair and Bertie Carvel as Tony Blair in The Crown season 5. Netflix/Keith Bernstein

Cherie Blair is first seen in The Crown season 5 episode 10, when Charles is watching her husband Tony's speech following his 1997 election win. She joins him on stage and waves to the crowd.

She is next seen on a plane back from Hong Kong with Tony, speaking with him about his meeting with Charles. In discussing Charles's predicament, that his mother has the final say on who he can and can't marry, Tony says: "Imagine if your mum had a veto over me."

Cherie chuckles and replies: "She wouldn't have dared."

Read more:

The Crown seasons 1-5 are available to stream on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Looking for something else to watch? Visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. or more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.