In the episode Annus Horribilis, the show's drama is punctuated by Margaret's words and selections for the radio show, with actress Lesley Manville playing Queen Elizabeth II's younger sister throughout.

A recurring element in the fourth episode of The Crown season 5 is Princess Margaret's guest spot on the iconic Radio 4 show Desert Island Discs.

The story of the episode focuses on Margaret sharing a wistful reunion with her first love, Group Captain Peter Townsend, played here by James Bond star Timothy Dalton.

The result of this reunion sees Margaret share some very honest words with her sister about her life and the role that the Queen played in it.

So, where can you listen to the full radio show of Desert Island Discs with the real Princess Margaret, who died in 2002?

How to listen to Princess Margaret’s Desert Island Discs

Princess Margaret and Roy Plomley recording an episode of Desert Island Discs. Don Smith/Radio Times via Getty Images

Desert Island Discs with HRH Princess Margaret is available to listen to for free on the BBC website. The episode, which is hosted by presenter Roy Plomley, is also available on Spotify and Apple podcasts.

During the episode, Princess Margaret shares her favourite songs and her favourite book. When choosing her favourite song, the Countess of Snowdon chooses a piece from Swan Lake by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

Princess Margaret also chose War and Peace by Leo Tolstoy as her favourite book. Finally, the Princess chose the piano as her own personal luxury.

