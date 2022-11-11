In season 5 , we meet Dodi Fayed's partner Kelly Fisher. Read on to find out how their relationship ended and who plays her in the Netflix series.

Alongside The Crown's main cast , every season of the royal drama introduces a string of minor characters into the fold, all of whom influence the story to some degree.

Who was Dodi Fayed's girlfriend Kelly Fisher?

Kelly Fisher is an American model who was in a relationship with Dodi Fayed. At a 2007 inquest into the death of Princess Diana and Fayed (via the BBC), she said that she had met him in the summer of 1996 and claimed the pair had arranged to marry on August 9th 1997 (via AP), with Fayed giving her a $233,000 sapphire and diamond ring.

But a spokesperson for the Fayed family denied that he had proposed to Fisher.

Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed and Salim Daw as Mohamed Al-Fayed in The Crown. Netflix

Photographs of Diana and Fayed kissing in St Tropez emerged in the middle of August 1997 (the pair tragically died on August 31st).

"The way she learned about the betrayal was from the kiss photo," said Fisher's attorney Gloria Allred.

Following that, Fisher spoke to Fayed over the phone in what would be their final conversation. She recorded the exchange, which she was quizzed on at the inquest (via The Guardian).

"Why are you doing this to me?" she asked him. "Is it because it's Princess Diana? Are we over?"

He responded by telling her they would speak when he returned to LA.

Fisher's attorney said that her client "loved, trusted and believed in Mr Fayed", adding: "In return, he took her love and he gave every indication they they were going to get married and that he would fulfil all of his promises to her. In the end, he betrayed her and has humiliated her in the eyes of her friends and her family and numerous others who were aware of the relationship."

During that call, Fisher said Fayed informed her that they had broken up two months prior, despite the fact that she had joined him in St Tropez. She had initially stayed in Paris while Fayed had flown out there, but she joined him a few days later and was housed on a different yacht, according to Vanity Fair.

"It's just quite humiliating to sit here and try to prove to people that someone wanted to marry you, you know," she said at the inquest.

Her mother said at the time: "No one's daughter deserves to be treated as my daughter was. Kelly loved him, trusted him and has been treated very cruelly by him. Dodi Fayed should be ashamed of his treatment of Kelly and he has not only hurt her but my whole family."

Fisher launched a lawsuit against Dodi for breach-of-contract. She said that he had offered her half a million dollars to help her "shift her career" so that the pair could spend more time together, but she only received $60,000. A cheque for $200,000 bounced.

Fisher dropped legal action after his death.

Allred said (via AP): "Out of respect for the tragedy, and tremendous loss the Fayed family has suffered, [Fisher] has authorised me as her attorney, to dismiss her lawsuit against Mr Fayed.

"Although she does have the legal right to pursue the lawsuit against his estate after his death, she has voluntarily chosen not to exercise that right."

She added: "Kelly loved Dodi very much, and she is devastated by his loss, and that of Princess Diana. Nothing is more important than the life of a human being. In the light of this enormous tragedy, Kelly forgives Dodi for all of his past injustices against her."

Fisher did not attend Fayed's funeral because "it happened so fast that she was unable to get to London", said Allred.

Who plays Kelly Fisher in The Crown season 5?

Erin Richards.

Kelly Fisher is played by Erin Richards. If you know her face, it's most likely from Fox superhero drama Gotham, which is set in the titular fictional city before Bruce Wayne transitions into Batman.

She played Barbara Kean, James Gordon's fiancée who becomes one of the series's villains.

She also had a main role in 2012 Fox sitcom Breaking In, and more recently appeared in Sky Cinema's Save the Cinema alongside Johnathan Pryce, who plays Prince Philip in The Crown, and Samantha Morton.

