The latest season of the Netflix royal drama sees her reunite with her former lover Peter Townsend , "her sun, her water", for the first time in over three decades, leaving Margaret desperately pining for what could have been if not for the powers that be.

Following the fire at Windsor Castle, a restless Margaret asks the Queen: "You don't think I would have reason to burn down my sister's home?" before launching into a diatribe against her sister for "denying" her Peter.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Lesley Manville, who plays Margaret, said: "I absolutely loved doing that scene. It's such a highlight for me. I've known Imelda [Staunton, who plays the Queen] for many, many, many decades and it's just wonderful when you go on set and you know you've got this big important scene. All the scenes are important, but that's an important scene in the storytelling of Margaret and Elizabeth.

"We'd been shooting for a while by then but it was probably the most significant scene together that we'd have to shoot. And so you just get that thrill, and the script was so good."

Lesley Manville as Margaret in The Crown season 5

Staunton added: "I think it sums up their relationship, all the pent up frustration that Margaret has and how Elizabeth just has to take it. And she doesn't kick back. She says her piece about doing what she did as Queen, not as your sister, and that's part of her job and her life and her relationship. She knows that Margaret's life has been difficult and there's nothing else she can do.

"It was a great piece of writing from Peter and I loved that it was true to their relationship, that Elizabeth didn't fight back because she's not that sort of person. It feels truthful to these people."

