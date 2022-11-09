The new season sees Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) battling new claims of the monarchy's irrelevance and changing political tides - from the collapse of the Soviet Union to the transfer of sovereignty in Hong Kong.

The much-anticipated fifth season of The Crown has finally arrived on Netflix.

However, chief of her concerns is the imploding marriage between her restless son and heir Charles, Prince of Wales (Dominic West) and his iconic wife Diana, Princess of Wales (Elizabeth Debicki).

Yet, the disagreements between the couple soon break out into an all-out "War of the Waleses".

To soundtrack the drama is, of course, some beautifully impact original scoring but also a selection of other music.

Here's your guide to the soundtrack of The Crown season 5.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Crown season 5 soundtrack: What songs are in the series?

Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret in The Crown season 5. Netflix

As with previous seasons, The Crown season 5 is scored by composer Martin Phipps with a number of recurring themes from previous seasons.

The main titles theme song composed by Hans Zimmer also still features over those opening titles.

However, there are a number of other songs that feature throughout the season.

Episode 1 - Queen Victoria Syndrome

N/A

Episode 2 - The System

My Destiny - Lionel Richie

Episode 3 - Mou Mou

Padam Padam - Edith Piaf

Episode 4 - Annus Horribilis

The songs in this episode are depicting Princess Margaret's choices in her episode of Desert Island Discs.

Abide with Me - King’s College Cambridge choir

Swan Lake - Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Stardust - Hoagy Carmichael

Episode 5 - The Way Ahead

Don’t Sweat the Technique - Erik B. & Rakim

Episode 6 - Ipatiev House

N/A

Episode 7 - No Woman’s Land

A Girl Like You - Edwyn Collins

Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales in The Crown season 5

Episode 8 - Gunpowder

One Night Only (from Dreamgirls) - Carol Kenyon (played by Danielle Fiamanya)

Physical - Olivia Newton John

Dear Lord and Father of Mankind - choir

Episode 9 - Couple 31

N/A

Episode 10 - Decommissioned

Fly Like an Eagle - Seal

‘Swan Theme’ from Swan Lake - Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

So, there is a certifiable list of bangers to listen to!

The Crown seasons 1 to 5 are available now on Netflix.

Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. or more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.