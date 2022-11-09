The Crown season 5 soundtrack: What songs are in the series?
The Crown has returned to Netflix with its fifth season.
The new season sees Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) battling new claims of the monarchy's irrelevance and changing political tides - from the collapse of the Soviet Union to the transfer of sovereignty in Hong Kong.
However, chief of her concerns is the imploding marriage between her restless son and heir Charles, Prince of Wales (Dominic West) and his iconic wife Diana, Princess of Wales (Elizabeth Debicki).
Yet, the disagreements between the couple soon break out into an all-out "War of the Waleses".
To soundtrack the drama is, of course, some beautifully impact original scoring but also a selection of other music.
Here's your guide to the soundtrack of The Crown season 5.
As with previous seasons, The Crown season 5 is scored by composer Martin Phipps with a number of recurring themes from previous seasons.
The main titles theme song composed by Hans Zimmer also still features over those opening titles.
However, there are a number of other songs that feature throughout the season.
Episode 1 - Queen Victoria Syndrome
- N/A
Episode 2 - The System
- My Destiny - Lionel Richie
Episode 3 - Mou Mou
- Padam Padam - Edith Piaf
Episode 4 - Annus Horribilis
The songs in this episode are depicting Princess Margaret's choices in her episode of Desert Island Discs.
- Abide with Me - King’s College Cambridge choir
- Swan Lake - Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
- Stardust - Hoagy Carmichael
Episode 5 - The Way Ahead
- Don’t Sweat the Technique - Erik B. & Rakim
Episode 6 - Ipatiev House
- N/A
Episode 7 - No Woman’s Land
- A Girl Like You - Edwyn Collins
Episode 8 - Gunpowder
- One Night Only (from Dreamgirls) - Carol Kenyon (played by Danielle Fiamanya)
- Physical - Olivia Newton John
- Dear Lord and Father of Mankind - choir
Episode 9 - Couple 31
- N/A
Episode 10 - Decommissioned
- Fly Like an Eagle - Seal
- ‘Swan Theme’ from Swan Lake - Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
So, there is a certifiable list of bangers to listen to!
The Crown seasons 1 to 5 are available now on Netflix.
