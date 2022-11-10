Now the episodes have been released, it's clear one of the most overt changes made is to the Queen's famous 'Annus Horribilis' speech, which has been largely re-written for the series.

The fifth season of The Crown has now been released in full on Netflix , following some controversy over the past few weeks regarding reported changes made to historical facts for the dramatisation.

The speech, which in real life was made on 24th November 1992 at Guildhall to mark the 40th anniversary of her accession, is made in the show during episode 4. This episode sees the Queen, played by Imelda Staunton, grappling with the fact that three of her four children have either separated from their partners or divorced them, while Windsor Castle also suffered a devastating fire.

It also factors in the Queen's decision not to let her sister Margaret marry Peter Townsend, something she appears to regret following a confrontation with Margaret herself on the subject.

The real Queen Elizabeth ll delivering her "Annus Horribilis" speech Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

The Queen then goes on to make her speech, which in the show goes as follows: "My Lord Mayor, the anniversary of any occasion is a time to reflect. But in light of the events of the last 12 months, perhaps I have more to reflect on than most. 1992 is not a year on which I shall look back with undiluted pleasure. It has turned out to be an 'Annus Horribilis'.

"No institution is beyond reproach, and no member of it either. The high standards we in the monarchy are held to by the public must be the same benchmark to which we hold ourselves personally. If we can't admit the errors of our past, what hope for reconciliation can there be?

"Today, I'd like to pay tribute, if I may, to my family. Throughout the four decades I have been on the throne they have quite literally been my sun and water. For all the sacrifices they have made, indeed, to all of you here whose prayers and well-wishes have been a source of strength to me these last forty years, I say thank you."

While there are elements of the speech which remain from Queen Elizabeth's real-life address, including the famous 'Annus Horribilis' line, most of it has been changed.

While the original speech focuses more on the Queen pondering how future generations will judge this period, Netflix's version refers far more to "the errors of our past" and paying tribute to the Royal Family. You can read the entire original speech here for comparison.

This follows criticism of The Crown from both former Prime Minister John Major and acclaimed actress Judi Dench, with Major calling the series "a barrel-load of nonsense" following reports around his portrayal in season 5, and Dench arguing for a disclaimer to be added to each episode of the show noting that it is a fictional drama.

A label has now been added to the description for the show on Netflix, as well as on their Twitter site and on the series' recent trailers, calling it a "fictional dramatisation".

