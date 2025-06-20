And season 2 is no different, with one cheerleader at the centre of drama which threatened the team's dynamic. Chandi Dayle found herself breaking protocol which questioned her place within the squad - but what actually happened?

Read on to learn more about what happened to Chandi Dayle in America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

What happened to Chandi in America's Sweethearts?

Chandi Dayle. Netflix

After a group trip to the Bahamas, Chandi's place within the squad was called into question after she broke protocol.

Upon the team's return to Texas, they were shocked to learn that Chandi was no longer first leader, with the other cheerleaders confused by what had happened.

Head choreographer Judy Trummell told the cheerleaders that Chandi had to take a leave of absence from the team.

Speaking to the cameras one-to-one, Chandi explained she had been "struggling mentally".

In episode 7 of the new season, Jada McLean shed further light on the situation, explaining that Chandi had broken protocol by bringing someone back into her room in the Bahamas.

"A lot of people were worried for their safety because they didn’t know who this individual was. If that was me, I probably wouldn’t want to be in a room with a stranger either," Jada said.

She added: "To other people it came off as, 'Oh my gosh, you put me in danger.' Or, 'You weren’t worried about my safety.' But I don’t think she thought of that in an almost just naïve way. She wasn’t thinking about that at all. She was kind of thinking about what she needed at the time."

In the cheerleaders' contracts, "it specifically even states that we are not allowed to give out information like that", according to KayDianna. "Specific information like location, the hotel – that would put anyone in harm’s way."

Chandi then addressed the incident and explained when she went on the trip she "met someone" with whom she shared similar past experiences with.

"I was just, like, kind of crumbling down, and I was like, 'Dang, I feel like I have no one here to talk to and so it’s nice to have someone to confide in,'" she said.

Chandi acknowledged in the docuseries that she broke DCC protocol, admitting that it was "the wrong place and time".

Is Chandi still part of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders?

Chandi Dayle. Netflix

Chandi returned to the team by the end of the season, but in the finale episode she explained that she would not be returning to the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

She told the coaches: "I love you both so much. And I love this organisation. And I appreciate you both being there for me through a lot of ups and a lot of downs. It was a real safe place for me. I'm excited to watch you all from the sidelines and cheer you on.

"I think this year I found who I really am. I lost it for sure, was lost in who I really was. There was a long time where I was scared to just not be without dance because that was just me and that was my safe space. But I feel good."

