After Georgia was arrested for murder at her own wedding in the season 2 finale, she spent much of the most recent instalment staring down the barrel of a life behind bars.

But in a dramatic turn of events, Ginny saved the day with a genius manoeuvre that saw her mum walk free – although there was plenty more drama waiting for them in the aftermath (more on that later).

And thankfully, Netflix has renewed the show for a fourth season, which means we'll get a front-row seat to all of the action.

Read on for everything we know so far about Ginny and Georgia season 4.

Season 1 arrived in February 2021, but fans then had to wait almost two years for season 2, which debuted in January 2023, and almost two and a half years for season 3, which premiered in June 2025.

So, if the previous release schedule is anything to go by, we wouldn't expect season 4 to arrive until early-mid 2027.

The season 4 writers' room kicked off in February this year, with the caption on the official Instagram post announcement saying: "First day of the Season 4 writer’s room!!! Based on today alone, Season 4 is going to be a RIDE."

Brace yourselves.

Ginny and Georgia season 4 potential cast: Who could return?

Raymond Ablack as Joe and Brianne Howey as Georgia. Miller in episode 306 of GinnyAmanda Matlovich/Netflix

Alongside leads Antonia Gentry, who plays Ginny, and Brianne Howey, who plays Georgia, we'd expect to see:

Nikki Roumel as young Georgia

Diesel La Torraca as Austin

Nathan Mitchell as Zion

Kyle Bary as young Zion

Felix Mallard as Marcus

Sara Waisglass as Max

Katie Douglas as Abby

Chelsea Clark as Norah

Tameka Griffiths as Bracia

Raymond Ablack as Joe

Scott Porter as Paul

Jennifer Robertson as Ellen

Chris Kenopic as Clint

Sabrina Grdevich as Cynthia

Connor Laidman as Zach

Rebecca Ablack as Padma

Mason Temple as Hunter

Damian Romeo as Press

Tyssen Smith as Brodie

Colton Gobbo as Jordan

Romi Shraiter as Samantha

Vinessa Antoine as Simone

But it remains to be seen if Gil (Aaron Ashmore) will return after Austin accused him of murdering Cynthia's husband Tom, which prompted him to disappear.

Paul also fired Nick (Dan Beirne) in season 3, so it's not clear if he will feature, and there are also question marks over Ty Doran, who played Wolfe, and Karen LeBlanc, who played Zion's mum Lynette.

It also feels like we've seen the last of Max's ex-girlfriends Sophie (Humberly González), who's heading off to university, and Silver (Katelyn Wells).

But there's also space for some new faces, and it looks like Georgia's abusive stepfather and a woman who is possibly her mother could be making an appearance after they were spotted driving past her house.

Ginny and Georgia season 4 potential plot: What could happen?

Felix Mallard as Marcus Baker and Antonia Gentry as Ginny. Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

Well, where to begin.

Georgia might be pregnant – and the baby could be Paul or Joe's. And it looks like her mum and stepdad have tracked her down, so that's bound to stir up trouble.

Ginny managed to save her mum from being sent to prison for murder, but has she lost part of herself in the process? And has she irreparably damaged her relationship with Austin, who now appears to hate her after she persuaded him to accuse his dad Gil of suffocating Cynthia's husband Tom?

Then there's Ginny and Marcus, who confessed their love to one another, but she's spending the summer in Korea with her dad, who is applying for joint custody of his daughter, while Marcus, who failed the school year, is spending his break in rehab after his depression deepened and he started drinking heavily.

As for Max, Marcus is currently refusing to speak to her after she told their parents about his alcoholism, and she's fallen out with Ginny, Abby and Norah, who all grew closer in season 3, leaving her all on her lonesome.

And Wellsbury could also be about to welcome big business into the town, which is bound to create significant upheaval if it goes through.

Never a dull day, eh!

Ginny and Georgia season 4 trailer news: When could it arrive?

The official trailer will likely arrive in the month leading up to the premiere.

But Netflix might release some teaser footage and first-look images before then.

Ginny and Georgia seasons 1-3 are available to stream now on Netflix.

