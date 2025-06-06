Speaking to Deadline, Lampert revealed: “I always thought it would end at season 4, just because I knew what the ending was, let’s say, but what we’re finding in the writers' room for this season is that there’s actually more there.

“And it would almost feel rushed to get to that ending for it to happen in four. I’m not Netflix. I can’t control whether or not there’s a season 5, but I would say what we discovered very early on in the season 4’s writers' room is, oh, there’s more story here.”

Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller. Netflix

Also chatting about the season 4 writers' room of the show, Lampert said: “What’s beautiful about our writers' room, is it’s so alive.

"All of our writers are returning writers. You go into this writers' room and everyone just loves these characters. And I’ll go in and I’ll be really convinced of something, and I’ll be like, this is the way it has to be. We’re definitely doing it this way.

"And then by the end of the day, I’ll be like, I hate that thing I said before. You’ve totally seen a change, so it’s a very live wire writers' room. It’s ever-growing, ever morphing. So I I’m not trying to dodge the question, but I can’t say with honesty what is gonna come back in season 4."

Read more:

The third season most definitely ended on quite the dramatic note, with Ginny pulling through and saving the day when it came to her mother's potential life sentence in prison.

There was also the small matter of some major interpersonal family drama and the blossoming romance between Ginny and Marcus, all things we're sure will be further fleshed out in season 4.

As for now, while there haven't been any season 5 plans confirmed just yet, we can certainly expect at least one more season of drama when it comes to following the mother-daughter duo.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ginny and Georgia seasons 1-3 are available to stream now on Netflix.

Add Ginny and Georgia to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Season 3 coming soon. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.