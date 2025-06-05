But with the cracks starting to show at the end of season 3, have they finally reached their breaking point?

And they weren't the only ones going through it in the most recent instalment.

The Baker siblings Max and Marcus found themselves traversing challenging terrain, both in terms of their own relationship, which has always been so solid, but has since fractured, and in their dynamics with the people around them.

Can the damage be repaired in season 4?

Read on as we break down all of that, and the other major plot points, in Ginny and Georgia season 3.

Ginny and Georgia season 3 ending explained

Ginny

Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller. Netflix

To say that season 3 was eventful for Ginny would be a colossal understatement.

Her mum Georgia was very nearly found guilty of murder until she was able to persuade Austin to lie in court by pinning the demise of Cynthia's husband Tom on his dad Gil, who wasn't guilty, but some might say he had it coming given his own track record.

But when Georgia found out what her daughter had done to save her, she quickly became concerned that Ginny had absorbed some of her less favourable characteristics and, as such, had lost part of herself in the process.

Other challenging moments included Ginny having an abortion following her rendezvous with Wolfe, the breakdown of her relationship with Austin and her friendship with Max, and Marcus being carted off to rehab to address his drinking problem not long after the pair had grown close once again and confessed their love for one another.

But it wasn't all doom and gloom. Ginny remained committed to attending therapy and managed to refrain from self-harm in moments where she would have failed to previously, and her poetry continued to go from strength to strength, culminating in her winning the Boston Youth Poet Laureate contest.

And she's also set to spend the summer in Korea with her dad Zion, who is planning on applying for joint custody of his daughter, which Georgia was originally unhappy about, but has since come to accept as a good thing for their child.

But given everything that happened in season 3 and the choices Ginny felt forced to make, it remains to be seen what version of her we'll meet in the next instalment.

Georgia

Brianne Howey as Georgia. Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

Georgia was on the verge of being found guilty of the murder of Cynthia's husband Tom, a crime she committed to spare him any additional suffering as a result of his illness.

But Ginny convinced Austin to claim that Gil was the murderer and, as a result, Georgia was found not guilty and free to return to her life, which had taken on a different shape in recent weeks.

Paul, who's potentially on the verge of losing his mayorship after being recalled, made the decision to divorce Georgia after she lied about being pregnant in an attempt to keep him on side while she was on trial.

But then, in the final moments of season 3, it emerged that Georgia may very well be pregnant after all, and the daddy could be Paul, although he no longer wants anything to do with his soon-to-be ex-wife.

But there's also another candidate, Joe, who has loved Georgia from the moment he met her, and her feelings finally appear to have bloomed fully for him, although she told him that she needs to "stop going from guy to guy" and "settle down" for a little while, for her kids.

But, of course, a baby would change everything...

And that wasn't the only noteworthy moment.

Georgia also received a phone call from her incarcerated father, who said that if he can find her, now that her face and location have been splashed all over the news, "anyone can" – and he wasn't wrong.

In the drama's final moments, her abusive stepfather and a woman we assume is Ginny's mother slowly drove past her house in a red truck.

Austin

Diesel La Torraca and Antonia Gentry. Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

After Austin blamed Tom's murder on his dad, he returned home to live with his mum and Ginny, which is what he'd said he'd always wanted. But it quickly became clear that all was not well.

Despite his initial resistance, Austin ended up bonding with Gil during their time together, and while he had desperately wanted his mum to avoid jail, he was clearly uncomfortable about how that ended up impacting his dad, so much so that he started to withdraw from his sister and, during a particularly explosive moment, demanded that she get out of his room.

Can they rebuild their sibling bond in season 4?

Marcus

Felix Mallard as Marcus Baker and Antonia Gentry as Ginny. Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

Marcus's life began to spiral wildly out of control in season 3. As his depression deepened due to feelings of self-loathing, he wound up using alcohol to self-soothe, which everyone around him was completely oblivious to until Georgia cottoned on.

She then told Max to keep an eye on him, which placed significant strain on their sibling relationship and, after she tried to sneak a wasted Marcus home from a party he was forbidden from going to, a blow-up occurred in front of their parents.

It was then decided that Marcus, who would have to repeat the school year due to his poor grades, would spend his summer in rehab.

Can he find a way to get back on track on season 4? And is there a future for him and Ginny?

Max

Sara Waisglass as Max. Netflix

One of the saddest storylines in season 3 was the drift that occurred in MANG (Max, Abby, Norah and Ginny's friendship group).

While Ginny found herself spending more and more time with Abby, and Norah, who had initially kept her distance from Ginny due to Georgia being on trial for murder, eventually set aside her judgment and rekindled their friendship, Max essentially found herself on the outside of their sisterhood.

"Your feelings can be a lot sometimes," said Abby, who had not long discovered her own sexuality was more fluid than she thought, but didn't want to make it a big thing.

But Max, who always tried to support her friends, in moments big and small, was sad that she had essentially been frozen out, triggering her insecurities.

"Maybe we just grew apart a little bit," acknowledged Ginny, rather coldly. "Maybe that's OK."

But Max was far from OK, and at the end of season 3, she cut a lonely figure as she sat in the garage/Marcus's art studio, in mourning for the relationships that had once raised her up, but had since broken her heart.

Will Marcus come to forgive her for trying to help him? And will MANG realise that they're stronger together?

