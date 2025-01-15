It would later be exposed that Gibson did not have cancer at all, but had made up the condition entirely; a revelation that saw her digital empire and lavish lifestyle come crashing down.

Dever portrays Belle in Apple Cider Vinegar, who finds herself in competition with a former friend, Milla (played by Alycia Debnam-Carey), who is chronicling her own cancer journey online.

The synopsis reads: "Set at the birth of Instagram, Apple Cider Vinegar follows two young women who set out to cure their life-threatening illnesses through health and wellness, influencing their global online communities along the way.

"All of which would be incredibly inspiring if it were all true. This is a true-ish story based on a lie, about the rise and fall of a wellness empire; the culture that built it up and the people who tore it down."

The Apple Cider Vinegar trailer is available to watch below, ahead of the show's Netflix debut on Thursday 6th February 2025.

Dever has previously earned critical acclaim for hard-hitting factual dramas Unbelievable and Dopesick, while she will soon be seen in The Last of Us season 2 as new character Abby, who debuted in the second video game in the franchise.

The cast of Apple Cider Vinegar also includes Aisha Dee (The Bold Type), Tilda Cobham-Hervey (The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart), Ashley Zukerman (Succession), Phoenix Raei (The Night Agent) and Essie Davis (Game of Thrones).

The series is created by Samantha Strauss (Nine Perfect Strangers), who co-wrote alongside Anya Beyersdorf (The Twelve) and Angela Betzien (Total Control), with Jeffrey Walker (The Artful Dodger) directing.

Apple Cider Vinegar is available to stream on Netflix from Thursday 6th February 2025. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

