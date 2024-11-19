Specifically, it is inspired by the tale of Belle Gibson – played by Dever – an Australian wellness influencer who claimed to have cured her terminal brain cancer through health and wellness.

The official synopsis reads: "Apple Cider Vinegar follows two young women who set out to cure their life-threatening illnesses through health and wellness, influencing their global online communities along the way.

"All of which would be incredibly inspiring if it were all true."

Kaitlyn Dever as Belle in Apple Cider Vinegar. Netflix

The trailer begins with Belle (Dever) being asked to explain how "this all started", to which she explains that four years prior, she had been diagnosed with a brain tumour and had embarked on a quest to heal herself "naturally" and had "built a beautiful community".

We see various snippets as she rises to the top and gains thousands of followers and sympathisers – only for it to emerge that everything, including her diagnosis, had been a lie.

You can watch the trailer below:

In addition to Dever, the cast for the Limited Series also includes Alycia Debnam-Carey (Fear the Walking Dead), Aisha Dee (Safe Home), Tilda Cobham-Hervey (The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart), Ashley Zukerman (Succession) and Mark Coles Smith (Mystery Road: Origin).

Alycia Debnam-Carey as Milla, Aisha Dee as Chanelle in Apple Cider Vinegar Netflix

Meanwhile, they have now been joined by Susie Porter (Irreverent), Matt Nable (Transfusion), Phoenix Raei (The Night Agent), Chai Hansen (Night Sky), Rick Davies (Offspring), Kieran Darcy-Smith (Mr Inbetween), Catherine McClements (Total Control) and Essie Davis (One Day).

Apple Cider Vinegar is coming to Netflix in 2025

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.