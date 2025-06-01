While a teaser trailer was released earlier this month that hinted at plenty of action to come, this main trailer only packs more of a punch when it comes to the drama and twists we'll see unfold.

Released as part of Netflix's TUDUM Live event, the clip outlines what we can expect as the show wraps up in what is sure to be a thrilling and bloody finale. Gi-hun, player 456, takes centre stage as he bids to unravel the secrets of the Squid Game and surely heads for a much-anticipated face-to-face showdown with Front Man.

New obstacles are teased as well, including the return of Young-hee, the terrifying doll from the Red Light, Green Light game, who will be looking to catch players out again as she leads a harrowing new playground game with a deadly twist, involving a jump rope and a fatal drop.

Watch it for yourself below:



The official synopsis for season 3 says: "A failed rebellion, the death of a friend, and a secret betrayal. Picking up in the aftermath of season 2’s bloody cliffhanger, the third and final season of Netflix’s most popular series finds Gi-hun, AKA Player 456, at his lowest point yet.

"But the Squid Game stops for no one, so Gi-hun will be forced to make some important choices in the face of overwhelming despair as he and the surviving players are thrust into deadlier games that test everyone’s resolve.

"With each round, their choices lead to increasingly grave consequences."

Read more:

The synopsis continues: "Meanwhile, In-ho resumes his role as Front Man to welcome the mysterious VIPs, and his brother Jun-ho continues his search for the elusive island, unaware there’s a traitor in their midst.

"Will Gi-hun make the right decisions, or will Front Man finally break his spirit?"

The final episode of season 2 left on quite the cliffhanger as Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) is approached by In-ho in his Front Man mask, continuing to conceal his real identity after spending the entirety of the game alongside Gi-hun as player 001.

The consequences of Gi-hun's actions were severe, with his friend Jung-bae being executed right before his eyes.

It's safe to say that everything's to play for in season 3, with season 2's mid-credits scene teasing the introduction of Chul-su, a robot schoolboy that is akin to the well-known doll from Red Light, Green Light.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Squid Game seasons 1-2 are available to stream on Netflix. Season 3 will arrive on Friday 27th June. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.