In total, The Power of the Dog earned 12 Oscar nominations, with Jane Campion winning the Best Director award.

Many labelled The Power of the Dog as one of the best films of 2021, and now, the movie is coming to BBC Two tonight (Friday 30th May) at 11pm.

After airing, it will also be available to stream on BBC iPlayer, so if you do miss it tonight, you can add it to your weekend watchlist.

The film unfolds in 1925 Montana on a ranch, following two vastly different brothers: Cumberbatch's controlling Phil Burbank and Jesse Plemons's amiable George.

When George brings home a new wife, Rose (Kirsten Dunst), and her son (Kodi Smit-McPhee), Phil doesn't take too kindly to their intrusion, and soon, the unexpected starts to unfold.

Unable to accept Rose and her son in what he deems to be his space, Phil sets out to psychologically torture her, with things only growing increasingly unsettling as the film moves on.

Adapted from Thomas Savage's acclaimed 1967 novel of the same name, the film had a limited theatrical release back in 2021 and has proven to be a popular hit for Netflix ever since.

After its release, as well as plenty of five-star reviews, the film was also subject to criticism around its place within the wider cinematic Western genre.

Veteran actor Sam Elliott took the film’s portrayal of the American West as "f**king personal", speaking on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast at the time.

He compared the cowboys in the movie to Chippendales dancers who "wear bowties and not much else", adding: "That’s what all these f**king cowboys in that movie looked like."

However, Cumberbatch responded to criticism, saying: "I'm trying very hard not to say anything about a very odd reaction that happened the other day on a radio podcast over here.

"Without meaning to stir over the ashes of that [...] someone really took offence to – I haven't heard it, so it's unfair for me to comment in detail on it […] – to the West being portrayed in this way.

"And beyond that reaction, that sort of denial that anybody could have anything other than a heteronormative existence because of what they do for a living or where they’re born."

He continued: "These people still exist in our world. Whether it's on our doorstep or whether it's down the road or whether it's someone we meet in a bar or pub or on the sports field, there is aggression and anger and frustration and an inability to control or know who you are in that moment that causes damage to that person and, as we know, damage to those around them. "

He added: "There's no harm in looking at a character to get to the root causes of that. This is a very specific case of repression, but also due to an intolerance for that true identity that Phil is that he can't fully be."

The Power of the Dog is available to stream on Netflix and is airing on BBC Two and iPlayer on Friday 30th May at 11pm.

